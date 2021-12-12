Peruvian team | Colombia confirms friendly with just days to face the Bicolor in the Qualifiers | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Just weeks before the resumption of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, the Colombian team will have activity before facing the doublet day against their counterparts in Peru and Argentina. This Friday, the Football Federation announced a friendly commitment to the representative of Honduras in the United States.

“The Colombian Soccer Federation announces that the Colombia’s Senior Men’s National Team will play a friendly match against Honduras on January 16, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, USA.“says the statement from the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) disseminated through its social networks.

“This meeting will serve as preparation for the qualifying games for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that the Colombian team will play between the last week of January and the first week of February against Peru and Argentina”, states the official note of the contest that the ‘coffee’ box will dispute.

Colombia will play against Honduras. (Photo: Twitter capture)

As you remember, those led by coach Reinaldo Rueda will start 2022 with two very important duels. They will first receive the Peruvian team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Later, the national team will visit Argentine soil to face Lionel Messi’s Albiceleste.

The match against the Hondurans still does not have a defined schedule, but surely in the coming weeks the full announcement will be released. It should be noted that this friendly, as it did not take place on a FIFA date, would make it difficult for some footballers who are active abroad to arrive.

Of course, to avoid inconveniences in this regard, the FCF must manage the session of those who no longer have commitments with their respective clubs. If so, Rueda will be able to work more calmly and with a larger staff. If not in this way, it would call various elements of Liga BetPlay.

The Peruvian team also plays

La Blanquirroja, who played its last official matches of 2021 last month (victories against Bolivia at home and Venezuela as a visitor), will return to activity next Sunday, January 16 from four in the afternoon against the representative of Panama and in the National Stadium. The news was confirmed through social networks.

Likewise, the team coach by Ricardo Gareca hopes to close another preparation meeting. According to statements by the sports director of the Peruvian Football Federation, Juan Carlos Oblitas, the idea is to close another match against an opponent from Concacaf, a confederation to which Panama and Honduras belong.