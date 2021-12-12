Photo of Chabelo with other celebrities, all dead, goes viral

Ciuda de México.- It is becoming customary that every time a celebrity dies, Xavier Lopez Rodriguez, better known as Chabelo, becomes a trend, it happened a few days ago after the death of Carmen Salinas, and now after the death of Vicente Fernández, users wonder if “he is immortal.”

After the death of each famous person, the memes about the “immortality” of Chabelo They do not wait, and users of social networks make use of all their ingenuity to share images in this regard due to Chabelo’s longevity, they have even assured that he is “winning the race”, referring to the fact that Xavier López Rodríguez at 86 years of age enjoys Of good health.

However, a photograph that circulates on Twitter, in which Chabelo appears with several actors, of which all have already passed away, is called attention, while Xavier Lopez He is the only one still alive.

In the shared image The image was released through the Facebook group ‘The golden age of Mexican cinema’ and quickly managed to go viral.

In it, great personalities appear such as: Xavier López ‘Chabelo’, El Santo, Manuel Palacio Sierra ‘Manolín’, Estanislao Schillinsky Bachanska, Eleazar García Sáenz ‘Chelelo’, Rafael Muñoz Aldrete, who was known as ‘El Enano Santanón’, Germán Valdez ‘Tin Tan’; his brother Ramón Valdez ‘Don Ramón’, Mario Moreno ‘Cantinflas’ and Freddy Fernández “El Pichi”, among others.

Photography of Chabelo and other famous people. Photo: Capture

Without a doubt, an image that transports a fun time, however, the reason why the image has caused so much controversy is because of all the actors that appear in the photograph, Xavier Lopez He is the only one still alive.

Another of the images that has caused a stir is the one in which he appears with the recently deceased Carmen Salinas placeholder image, The photograph shows the actors in their youth, while both are on a motorcycle and according to what they announced, it is a scene from the play Don Juan Tenorio.

It was last March 19 when the actress published the photograph accompanied by a message: “Look when DON JUAN TENORIO did with the Great Actor Chabelo we went out on a motorcycle apart from the dialogues that we had that the public Alegría loved #what memories !!! CS “