Physicians salary linked to the CPI

The salary of doctors who work in Mercadona will increase next year at the same level as the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will mean for these professionals an ‘extra’ remuneration of 150 euros to compensate for inflation.

Comparisons are inevitable after the news broke that Mercadona, as established in its collective agreement, will compensate its employees for the inflation caused by rising prices, which by the end of 2021 will foreseeably reach the 5 percent due to increases in food and gasoline. As confirmed by this newspaper through union sources, the group led by Juan Roig has decided to increase the salary of its nearly 93,000 workers by the same percentage as the CPI.

In this way, taking into account that the base salary of Mercadona doctors is around 45,000 gross euros per year, the salary increase would reach 150 and the monthly salary It will exceed 3,100 euros.

There is no indication that this measure, unprecedented in itself among large Spanish companies, is being transferred to other areas of the health sector whose professionals have been denouncing in recent years a significant loss of purchasing power. However, it is possible to calculate how this decision would impact the sector.

In the case of doctors, this salary increase would be around 1,590 euros, taking into account that the salary of these professionals reaches 53,000 euros gross per year, according to Medscape data. In the case of officials, if the Government’s plan to increase the 2022 salary by 2 percent, this increase would be 1,060 gross euros per year.

How does the CPI affect the pension of retirees?

The increase in the CPI will have direct consequences for the pension of retired health workers. As this newspaper reported, with the latest provisional data from the Consumer Price Index, retired medical professionals would see their benefit increased by 2,775.17 euros, almost 67 euros more.

To all this we must add the salary equalization of the January ‘paguilla’, focused on compensating retirees for deviations in inflation this year. This is because retirees have received an increase in their pension of 0.9 percent when the average will finally be above 2 percent.