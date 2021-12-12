Poblano migrants receive the Guadalupana Torch in New York

Poblano migrants living in New York, United States, received the Guadalupana Torch which concluded its tour in the St. Patrick’s Cathedral this December 12 after he left on September 6 of the Basilica of Guadalupe in the capital of Mexico and that passed through different areas of the state of Puebla.

The contingent headed by the image of the Guadalupe’s Virgin which is accompanied by that of Saint Juan Diego and a burning torch, He arrived this Sunday at the end of his journey with the call to stop the human rights violations that migrants suffer every day and with the hope that the families who stayed in the expulsion areas will find their loved ones again.

The priest of the temple of San Juan de Los Lagos, in San Felipe Hueyotlipan, Manuel Romero Cagigal, Coordinator of Human Mobility in the Archdiocese of Puebla, accompanied the Guadalupana Torch on its arrival in New York, highlighted the emotion, joy and feelings of the Puebla migrants.

“With the participation of more than 1,300 runners of the Guadalupana Antorcha race, the images of the Virgin of Guadalupe and San Juan Diego traveled the streets of New York,” said Romero Cagigal.

The career of the Guadalupana Torch passed on Saturday, December 11, through different streets of New Jersey, in the presence of Poblano migrants; While this December 12 he arrived in New York after visiting nine states of the Mexican Republic and 13 of the United States.

Romero Cagigal, commented that the caravan of the Guadalupana Torch departed at 10:00 a.m. time from New York, from Central Park and then traveled through different streets. At noon, the contingent that calls for the unity of the migrants arrived at the Plaza de las Naciones and concluded their tour at the Cathedral of San Patricio, which has an altar in which the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe can be found.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral, which has Gothic architecture and is located on Fifth Avenue, in New York, this year, after the restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic ended, rreceived Mexican and Latino pilgrims who joined the Guadalupana celebration singing the traditional “Mañanitas” and carrying flowers, in particular, red roses.

On December 12, Mexicans, including the Poblanos, commemorate the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe to the now saint, Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin, in 1531, on the hill of Tepeyac, present-day Mexico City, where the Basilica of Guadalupe was built.

At the time, Joel Magallan, founder of the Tepeyac Association in New York, a group that organizes the Guadalupana Torch race, stressed that it is sought that the rights of migrants are respected and that families can meet again.

He pointed out that in 2002, the race began with the torch that left the Basilica in Mexico and after traveling through different areas that expelled migrants, it reached the United States, up to the Cathedral of San Patricio.

CHM