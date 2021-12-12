Pope criticizes mistreatment of superior mothers to nuns in the church

Pope Francis drew attention Saturday to a problem the Vatican has traditionally tried to downplay: the abuse by mothers superiors of nuns who, because of their vows of obedience, have few options to defend themselves.

During an audience with members of the Vatican congregation for religious orders, Francis mentioned a new investigation into the problem by a reporter for the Holy See press, Salvatore Cernuzio.

Francisco pointed out that the book, “Veil of Silence: Abuse, Violence, Frustrations in Feminine Religious Life” does not detail striking cases of violence and abuse, “but the daily abuses that damage the strength of the vocation.”

The book, published in Italy last month, describes 11 cases of nuns and ex-nuns who suffered abuse at the hands of their superiors. Most were psychological and spiritual abuses and often resulted in women leaving or being expelled from their communities and questioning their faith in God and the church. Some ended up on the streets. Others found refuge in a home for abused women.

The book follows an article on the same topic by the Jesuit publication La Civilta Cattolica in 2020 and previous reports in the Vatican women’s magazine on the sexual abuse of nuns by priests, as well as their exploitation by the male hierarchy of the church for housework. .

The new book reveals another layer of the most insidious forms of psychological abuse committed by superiors against their own nuns, something that has long been covered by a veil of secrets. It contains a devastating essay by one of the highest-ranking women in the Vatican, Sister Natalie Becquart, who said the cases should force the church to examine the sometimes toxic reality of life in religious orders, assist victims and prevent future abuse.

Francis has tried to crack down on the outright power of religious and lay superiors, in addition to the proliferation of new religious movements, some of which have recorded horrific cases of sexual, spiritual and other abuse.