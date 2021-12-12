Pope Francis draws attention to abuses of nuns in the Church | Rest of the world

ROME – Pope Francis drew attention today, Saturday, to a problem that the Vatican has traditionally tried to minimize: the abuse of mothers superior to nuns who, due to their vows of obedience, have few options to defend themselves.

During an audience with members of the Vatican congregation for religious orders, Francis mentioned a new investigation into the problem by a reporter for the Holy See press, Salvatore Cernuzio.

Francisco pointed out that the book, “Veil of Silence: Abuse, Violence, Frustrations in Female Religious Life” does not detail striking cases of violence and abuse, “but the daily abuses that damage the strength of the vocation.”

The book, published in Italy last month, describes 11 cases of nuns and ex-nuns who suffered abuse at the hands of their superiors. Most were psychological and spiritual abuses, often resulting in women leaving or being expelled from their communities and questioning their faith with God and in the church. Some ended up on the streets, while others found refuge in a home for abused women.

The book follows an article on the same topic by the Jesuit publication La Civilta Cattolica in 2020 and previous reports in the Vatican women’s magazine on the sexual abuse of nuns by priests, as well as their exploitation by the male hierarchy of the church for domestic work. .

In addition, the new book revealed another layer of the most insidious forms of psychological abuse committed by superiors against their own nuns, something that has long been covered by a veil of secrets. In addition, the text contains a devastating essay by one of the highest-ranking women in the Vatican, Sister Natalie Becquart, who said the cases should force the church to examine the sometimes toxic reality of life in the orders. religious. Also, Becquart pointed out that the Vatican must assist the victims and prevent future abuses.

For his part, Francis has tried to take measures against the absolute power of religious superiors and the proliferation of new religious movements, some of which have registered horrific cases of sexual and spiritual abuse, among others.