President inaugurates reconstruction of the Verón-Bávaro beltway; This will save an hour for those who are mobilizing in the area

President Luis Abinader and the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, inaugurated this Sunday the road reconstruction of the Verón-Bávaro beltway, a work that was carried out with an investment of RD $ 499 million.

During his speech, Collado highlighted the importance of the creation of this beltway for strengthening the development of tourism in the province of La Altagracia, an area that receives most of the tourists who visit the Dominican Republic.

“This work is the greatest evidence of the effort that President Luis Abinader makes every day to guarantee the total recovery of tourism. An industry that generates more than 500,000 direct jobs ”, Collado highlighted, according to an institutional note.

“This road is a guarantee for more fluid mobility in this area and has a direct impact on its residents, because for us tourism has a human face,” he concluded.

Characteristics

The highway consists of a 9.26-kilometer long road section, which runs from the El Guateque area in Verón to the Boulevard del Este in Bávaro. It is made up of two sections: the first with a length of 1,760 meters, and designed for a speed of 45km per hour.

The second section of 7,480 Mts, with 4 lanes of 3.50 Mts each, central island and design of 60 km per hour. The entire road is also signposted, the note highlights.

The reconstruction of this ring road will provide a reduction of up to 60 minutes in the transfer, especially for people who work daily in the hotel sector; It will also reduce the journey by 5 km, which is equivalent to an improvement in the quality of life of the inhabitants of the area.

The Verón-Bávaro beltway will allow the development of the urban and tourist plan of the area to continue, avoiding the suburbs of the environment, as well as the transfer of heavy vehicles in less time from Higüey, the statement concludes.