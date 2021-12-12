Quirónsalud, Health and Wellbeing Award for Cambio16

The Salud y Bienestar de Cambio16 award was received by Quirónsalud, for its excellence and quality of care, as well as its proposal for innovation, research and teaching. A healthcare model organized in units and transversal networks that allow optimizing the accumulated experience and the clinical translation of their research.

Quirónsalud develops a multitude of research projects throughout Spain and many of its centers carry out cutting-edge work in this area. It is a pioneer in specialties such as oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, gynecology and neurology, among others. The award was received by Josu Rodríguez Alejandre, deputy manager of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, who assured that it is a recognition of the team’s work during the pandemic.

He dedicated it to all the professionals involved, not only to healthcare professionals, but also to patients. «To those who are still among us, to those who have left and to all their relatives. Some ancient words of Saint John Paul II come to mind: The same medicine whose vocation is ordered to the defense and care of human life has shown its true face by turning to the service of our fellow men«, It manifested.

“Curiously, he continued, in a controversial cultural environment we are confronted sharply and head-on with human suffering. The Promethean attitude of man was made evident, returning us to the harsh reality of our existence, which is nothing more than life.

Quirónsalud at the service of its patients

Josu Rodríguez Alejandre highlighted that the Quirónsalud hospital group worked from the beginning, in collaboration with its entire health network, at the service of the Madrid population and attended to the needs of citizens without distinction. «All our patients had a bed, we worked exclusively for and by the patient. Without forgetting to attend to the information, attention and communication needs that their relatives and loved ones needed at that time.

Everything that Quirónsalud achieved was the result of a joint effort by all hospitals and health facilities, he insists. “Each one in his field continued to develop his professional work, perhaps if possible, with even greater responsibility. It was shown that the patient is our reason for being, the fundamental axis along which Quirónsalud moves. From there came the new tools to continue providing service and attention to the needs of those who were already patients. Especially through digital health, which COVID sadly forced us to develop quickly to continue paying attention to those who were already patients and needed to continue their medical care.

He expressed great admiration and his greatest gratitude to all the professionals who, for their effort, affection and dedication, are to whom he dedicates the Health and Wellbeing award of Change16 for its quality of care.

