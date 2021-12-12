RD achieves Guinness record for largest bachata dance in the world!

The The Dominican Republic achieved the title of “A Record for Bachata”, with the obtaining of the world-wide recognition of the Guinness, when concentrating to around 500 couples who danced in unison on George Washington Avenue to the rhythm of the theme “Penalty for ti ”, with a production of AZ Films.

Hundreds of people were stationed in the pier from Santo Domingo, while other thousands witnessed the feat on Telesistema, channel 11 and the YouTube channel of AZ Films Producciones, being part of history, by conquering the feat of the greatest bachata dance in the world, an arduous work of several months that crowns the record for the country.

In the midst of a pandemic COVID-19 and taking all the health measures required by the relevant agencies, all the couples and the production team completed the vaccination stage, one of the main commitments since the announcement of this initiative.

Alberto Zayas, producer and ideologist, showed the satisfaction of bringing to the Dominican Republic the title that grants us as the country with the greatest bachata dance, especially because it is the land where this genre arises, in addition to being held on such a special date and supporting the proposal made. by maestro Luis Segura to declare December 11 as “National Bachata Day.”

489 couples danced bachata one by one on the boardwalk.

The achievement joins a series of events that coincide with this date, on this 11th the anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s birth is commemorated Victor Victor, the launch of the album Bachata Rosa by Juan Luis Guerra and the declaration of bachata as Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Susana Reyes was assigned to be the official adjudicator of the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title, by supervising and completing all the aspects that give the country that recognition.

“Pena por ti” as selected to obtain this record, with the musical production of Antonio González, the studio recording was in charge of Mártires de León, Juan Abel Martínez (Abelito), Radhamés Reyes (Meme). The artistic part featured the voices of Joe Veras, Kiko Rodríguez, Daniel Santa Cruz and Alexandra Rodríguez, who joined the maestro Luis Segura in that important and proven tribute.

Marcos Taveras and Laura Ramírez were the choreographers responsible for the dance, in which 600 couples danced for 5 minutes that stipulated the Guinness rules, who for several months prepared the more than ten dance schools that supported the event.

The Mayor’s Office of the National District, headed by its mayor Carolina Mejía, the Ministry of Culture, as well as the Ministries of Defense and Public Health, provided their support and support in each of the stages of this record, until the completion of the goal achieved. in this day. The sponsoring brands that joined in the conquest of this feat are Induveca, Banreservas, Cervecería Nacional Dominicana (CND), OPAL, Sambil, Caribe Tour, Crowne Plaza Santo Domingo, Microfunction FGLE and Oficina Metropolitana de Servicios de Autobuses (OMSA).

About Guinness World Records

What is the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records in 1955. What began with the publication of a single book from a gym room, today GWR is a global multimedia brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we offer world-class content, not only through books, but also through television shows, social media, and events. Each year, our in-house consulting team works collaboratively with thousands of brands, businesses and organizations to harness the power to break records and deliver award-winning corporate campaigns and solutions, to engage audiences, create engaging content, share and tell authentic stories that generate Media impact. To learn more about Guinness World Records corporate solutions campaigns, visit: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.es/business-marketing-solutions/

Participating dance schools and institutions

SANTO DOMINGO & NATIONAL DISTRICT

AGRUCUDEGUA

LEARN TO DANCE 21 HOURS

LET’S DANCE RD

TROPICAL DANCES 21 HOURS

CONTEMPORARY BALLET FOLKLORICO (CATHERINE FELIZ)

BALLET FOLKLORICO ITSC

BALLET FOLKLORICO JOSE CASTILLO (UASD- DIRECTOR KENIA GARCIA)

BALLET FOLKLORICO LOS MINA & UNARED

BALLET FOLKLORICO UASD

BALLET FOLKLORICO UASD

AIDA GUZMAN DANCE CENTER

STARS DANCE DANCE CENTER

RAICES DANCE SCHOOL

FÉ Y ALEGRIA SABANA LOST SCHOOL

MONIKA VARGAS DANCE STUDIO

DANCE GROUP (UNIVERSITY OF PUCMM)

INDEPENDENT DANCE GROUP (AMBAR PACHECO)

GROUP EXPRESSION CULTURAL DE HAINA

GRUPO FOLKLORICO SANGRE MULATA

APEC FOLKORICO GROUP

ISFODOSU

KIMBARA ACADEMY OF DANCE

LEGION G

MASTER DANCE

THOUSAND STEPS DANCE STUDIO

MOVE STUDIOS

N27 DANCE ACADEMY

NACRUVAZ

ON2 STUDIO

LATIN RHYTHM

CREW SAUCE

SANTO DOMINGO TOUCH

IF YOU WALK DANCE

UNAPEC UNIVERSITY

DUARTE PROVINCE

BALLET FOLKLORICO OF THE NORDESTANA CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY (UCNE)

BALLET FOLKLORICO UASD (SAN FRANCISCO DE MACORÍS CAMPUS)

THE ROMAN

EASTERN UNIVERSITY

THE VEGA

HOUSE OF CULTURE OF LA VEGA

UCATECI

UNANIME DANCE

MONSIGNOR NOUEL

PETERS DANCE SCHOOL

MONTE PLATA PERAVIA

BALLET FOLKLORICO INFODOSU (RECINTO EUGENIO MARIA DE HOSTOS)

SAN CRISTOBAL

BALLET FOLKLORICO CRUZ ARAUJO

BALLET FOLKLORICO DE SAN CRISTOBAL

BALLET FOLKLORICO NACRUVAZ

HOUSE OF CULTURE OF HAINA

LOS CONSTITUYENTES DANCE SCHOOL

CULTURAL EXPRESSION OF HAINA

INSTITUTE OF TEACHER TRAINING SALOME UREÑA (ISFODOSU)

SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS

MUNICIPAL BALLET FOLKLORICO (SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS)

BALLET FOLKLORICO UCE

BALLET FOLKLORICO UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ESTE

SAN PEDRO DE MACORIS DANCE CLASS

SANCHEZ RAMIREZ

BALLET FOLKLORICO UTECO

COTOY DANCE

SCHOOL OF DANCE (LEO ORTEGA)

UTECO UNIVERSITY

SANTIAGO

BALLET FOLKLORICO DE SANTIAGO

CENTER OF THE CULTURE OF SANTIAGO