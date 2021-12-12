Real Spain defeats Motagua and qualifies again for a final

SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS.- After four years, Real Spain returns to a final of Honduran soccer after winning decisively 2-0 in the semifinal back to a dislodged Motagua.

At the Morazán stadium, the Machine was superior to the Cyclone with goals from Ramirro Rocca to the 60 minutes and an own goal of Marcelo Pereira three minutes later. The defeat means the goodbye of the capital of the Apertura tournament.

Due to the nature of the game, the Blues came out determined to propose, but they found a hero in the opposite goal: Buba Lopez. The people from the capital were on the path of scoring, but any attempt was useless.

Surely the precision was absent because the Diego Vasquez They left with an alternate team, as they also have their mind set on the final of the Concacaf League in which the second leg is missing and they lose (overall) 1-2 before Communications.

The first half ended with a 0-0. This result was an ally of Real España because it allowed them to qualify for the grand final for having drawn. 1-1 in the first leg game in the capital.

When it was thought that the citizens of the capital could do something more, everything collapsed in the second. Ramiro Rocca opened the goal curtain in the 60th minute. 1-0 the locals won.

From that moment only a heroic act could restore the soul to Motagua who was dying in the Apertura tournament.

The Machine grew gigantic in its trench and finished liquidating the Cyclone: ​​by 63 Marcelo Pereira scored an own goal That practically left them lifeless and for the moment they were out of the final.

With nothing else to do, the end of the game was whistled, which sent the aurinegros to dream of a new championship and marked the beginning of a terrible season for the Eagles.

The final will be played next weekend. This same night the rival of the sampedranos will be known. It can be Olympia or Life.

GOALS:

Lineups:

Real Spain: Luis López, Getsel Montes, Franklin Flores, Devron García, Wisdon Quaye, Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Omar Rosas, Yeison Mejía, Darixon Vuelta and Ramiro Rocca. DT: Raúl Gutiérrez.

Motagua: Jonathan Rougier, Wesly Decas, Marcelo Pereira, Diego Rodríguez, Cristopher Meléndez, Jonathan Núñez, Óscar García, Carlos Fernández, Jesse Moncada, Josué Villafranca and Marco Vega. DT: Diego Vázquez.