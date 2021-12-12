Real Spain is reborn under the Mexican leadership and reaches its first final since its title in 2017

2021-12-10

Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez has done it. His ambitious project based on hard work has borne its first fruits; has Real Spain in the Grand Final of Honduran soccer and is on the brink of his first club-level title as a coach. For the first time since December 2017, after six tournaments of failures, along with several failed ‘processes’, the Aurinegro team is waiting for its thirteenth title in history, thanks to the fact that the Machine was started by the ‘chile’ injected by the Mexican strategist .

– A success based on performance – * The ‘Potro’ arrived on Sampedrano soil in January of this year and since his arrival he began to look for the propellants that would help start the aurinegra locomotive, which had been damaged by a Shark (Platense) that left them eliminated from the league in the two tournaments before El Potro took over the reins of the club. No, Gutierrez He is not a mechanic, he is a student of football, who achieved with his philosophy of “you train as you play” and a tactical order in each game together with the disposition of his players, to whistle loudly in the Clausura 2021 where they were first in the Zone Group North (under the pentagonal format due to the pandemic) where they reached the semifinals, eliminated on penalties by Motagua.

That championship was just a warning of what he could do in the Opening 2021 the Real Spain under a compact work from the technical direction, with quality footballers used where they develop best and a directive at the disposal of the DT that had its fruits: first place in the laps after seven years. The great regular season of the Sampedran squad was impressive, they did not lose any series against the big three and only fell twice in 18 days, equaling their best point mark in a short tournament with 38 units. TO Marathon They vaccinated him at home (0-1), against Olimpia they were respected (1-1 in both games) and Motagua was beaten twice in the last round (2-1 and 0-1 with discount goals). In addition, he won the last game against Vida (2-1) that gave him the lead and automatically, the closing of the semifinals key and a hypothetical final; in the last four days, he got 12 points.

After a 24-day break, Real Spain He returned to activity to play the first leg semifinal against the Cyclone in Tegucigalpa on December 4, where he got four points out of six in the laps, and the result was positive, 1-1, although it could be better, as they allowed themselves to be tied in the discount. The turn of this key was locked in the stadium Morazán, which rumbled when Ramiro Rocca He opened the scoring at 61 ‘and three minutes later they got the final 2-0 to reach the final where they would face the winner between Olimpia and Vida; The Machine will close the series at your home. – Key points for the resurgence of Real España – After the ‘Tato’ Garcia made the heroic in 2017, the sampedrano group became a squad of processes and processes, because after him the Colombian Carlos Restrepo arrived at the technical area, who passed without pain or glory. He was succeeded by Uruguayan Ramiro Martínez, who gave him the Tigo Premier Cup in January 2020, but in the National League he left the team out of the league in two tournaments in a row, something that led him to resign.

The Spain It was chaos, they could not find a suitable coach, nor foreigners who would perform, worse if we mention a scorer, who despite having two of the greatest network-breakers in our football in recent years, Ángel Tejeda and Rony Martínez, suffered in front of the rival goal. That changed with him Foal, who to reach the institution decided that Javier ‘Sheriff’ Delgado should be the head of the team to make the signings, and he has not failed in his work as sports director, bringing the forwards, the Mexican Omar Rosas and the Argentine Ramiro Rocca, scorer of the team so far in his era.

– The signings and an exquisite performance – This if we add to the important additions for this Opening such as Mayron flores, the driving force behind the midfield, the Colombian midfielder Yesith Martínez, his primary driving force, and the forward Carlos Bernández, a good substitute for the attack. This has provided the Real Spain, only joining the three forwards, 28 goals, being 19 of them from Rocca, that has vaccinated at least once to the great ones; The Hughes-born has scored 12 goals in the Apertura, three of them against Motagua. And if this seems like a lot, the most remarkable thing is what he has managed in the defensive zone, because in the two tournaments of the Foal, the Machine he is the second best defense, conceding 13 and 15 goals, 28 in total, in a span of 32 games in the regular rounds; Olimpia surpasses him with five fewer targets.

The aurinegros recovered what they had not had in the last six tournaments: goal, solid defense and confidence. In addition to the support of the fans, who many times turned their backs on his poor performance and the praise of the press, which positions him as the best-worked team in 2021. Well, the development of the Machine in numbers is like this: in his 38 games directed, the Potro has won 17, tied 14 and lost only seven, achieving 57 percent of effectiveness as coach of the Sampedrano team. A semifinal and a final reached.

– El Potro’s first club-level title, in process – The technician Gutierrez has a good curriculum at the level of minor teams, because in Mexico He is well known for his work with the different Tri categories. In youth Aztec mixes, the Foal he won a U-17 World Cup in 2011, the plant medal in the Central American and Caribbean Games and the first place in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic in 2017.