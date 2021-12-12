Record inflation in the United States: What increased the most?

Getty Images Record inflation in the United States.

Year-on-year inflation in the United States has reached a new all-time high with a 6.8% increase in consumer prices, according to the latest data from the Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). English) published this Friday.

In this way, behind is the previous record, registered in October of this year, when 6.2% inflation had been reported.

“Inflation affects those at the lower ends of the income and wealth spectrum,” said Mark Hamrick, Bankrate’s senior economic analyst, according to the NBC News report.

According to the BLS, it is the highest annual inflation rate since June 1982.

Record inflation in the United States: which prices increased the most between November 2020 and 2021

According to the BLS press release, the largest increases were seen in gasoline, with a 6.1 percent increase; shelters, up to 0.5 percent; food, 0.7 percent; used cars and trucks, up 2.5 percent; and new vehicles, 1.1% year-on-year.

NBC News reports that rents also increased 0.4 percent; and meat, poultry, fish and eggs increased 0.9 percent.

Pork prices rose especially sharply, by up to 2.2%.

“Today’s figures reflect the pressures facing economies around the world as we emerge from a global pandemic: prices are rising,” President Joe Biden said on Friday in a statement quoted by the aforementioned US media.

In addition, Biden noted that progress in the weeks after the data was collected “shows that the increase in prices and costs is slowing down, although not as fast as we would like.”

Record inflation in the United States: many people must cut expenses to cover basic needs

In dialogue with the BBC, Bibi, who works as a cleaner in Harlem, New York, said that due to the increase in consumer prices, she had to cut expenses to cover the basic needs of her and her son.

“We have no other choice,” Bibi said, referring to often only buying a meal to share with her child. And he sentenced: “I can’t afford to cook.”

“I take a little bit and then I give it more because a mother will always do that for her child,” confessed Bibi, one of those affected by record inflation in the United States.

Patricia, for her part, spoke with the aforementioned news network after making a purchase at the local supermarket and assured that her bill is around $ 30 a week more than it used to be, so she replaced the chicken and pork chops with more vegetables.

Are you one of those affected by record inflation in the United States? How does the increase in consumer prices affect you on a day-to-day basis?

