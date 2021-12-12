Russell Wilson opens up about his departure rumors

Getty Seahawks figure wants to stay long

Russell Wilson made his final definitive statement of the season about his future with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson was asked to respond to Insider’s Jordan Schultz report that the quarterback was willing to break his no-trade clause in order to negotiate a contract with the Saints, Giants or Broncos. Wilson initially provided a response similar to his previous posts emphasizing that he is focused on this season, referring to the report as a “no story.”

“I did not see it, I am not so much on social networks today or anything like that, but I did see it because someone sent it to me,” Wilson said in a press conference on December 9. “No, that is not on my mind at all at the moment. I didn’t say that either. I am focused on what we are doing here. Obviously I love Seattle, it is a place that I have loved every day, every moment. I told you about joy last week. “

“When I injured my finger, you realized that you want to take advantage of every day. I always had that mentality. I love this place. I love this space. I love where my mind is. I love where our team is located. I think we can be better on this path, we can go as far as we want in the next five weeks and more. I think that’s where my head is, so that’s not a story. “

Wilson: ‘Hopefully I’ll play here for 20 years’

Wilson was asked if he intended to fulfill the remainder of his contract. The quarterback still has two seasons left on his current contract with the Seahawks through the 2023 season.

“Yes I hope so [cumplir mi contrato con los Seahawks]”Said Wilson. “My wish is not only to fulfill it. Hopefully I will play here for 20 years of my career. Will it happen? I don’t know, but that I beg, that is my hope. All that, that is part of the future. It will come later. “

“I think my mission and my focus right now is to focus on the current moment, today, the third, red zone, turn it on, have a great day. Put as much energy as you can, as much concentration as you can on this soccer team. Like I said, I love this place. I love this city, this team and what we can achieve. So I think I’m focused on that and that’s what really matters. “

Wilson responded to the new report about the list of his 3 favorite teams

Wilson’s trade rumors intensified during the last offseason after his agent, Mark Rodgers, submitted a list of four teams (Cowboys, Raiders, 49ers and Bears) for which the quarterback would waive his no-trade clause in favor. of a contract. Schultz reported that Wilson would “seriously consider” a move to an updated three-team roster this offseason.

“Sources: Russell Wilson would seriously consider waiving his no-trade clause for the Giants, Broncos and Saints,” Schultz tweeted on December 8.

The most recent report prompted the strongest statement we’ve heard from Wilson about his future in Seattle since the start of the season. There is still likely to be a lot of speculation throughout the offseason about the future of Wilson, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll. However, all three have long-term contracts with the Seahawks.

