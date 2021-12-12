Ryan García, from Canelo Team, ready to fight against Pitbull Cruz

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.12.2021 23:47:05





The correct exhibition that Isaac “the Pitbull” Cruz gave before Gervonta Davis It has served as a catapult to search for more renowned rivals, one of which has already shown its willingness to face it, the Mexican-American Ryan Garcia, who wrote in his social networks “Okay, let’s make it happen”.

Convinced that he can go for it and just finished his match against Davis, the Pitbull Cruz put it as one of his priority goals, even with aggressive comments that reached the sight and ears of García, who did not take long to respond.

The one born in Mexico City first baptized García as the “Crystal Jaw” after this consider him a low-class boxer, although the exchange of statements did not stop there.

Ryan pointed out that the fight should have been easy for Gervonta, prompting Cruz to point out that I was willing to fight him to turn off his words, from there to lash out with how careless he is in his profession and the attention he gives to his social networks.

“Dumb fighters who are social media champions, who are dedicated to uploading videos for their channels, we have just shown them that we are fighters that, regardless of the anticipation time, we do not reject [la oportunidad] and they gave a great fight“Cruz said.

Under the command of Eddy Reynoso and with a job in the same gym where Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez trains to show off, García has become one of the young boxers with the greatest projection, making him one of the most sought after names in the lightweight division, where he holds the interim title of the World Boxing Council.