Salvadoran witness to tragic accident in Chiapas receives refugee procedure

Chiapa de Corzo, Chis.- A young man from Salvadoran origin who witnessed the trailer accident last Thursday and left 55 deceased migrants and 104 injured, has received the first proof of the refugee application process from the Mexican government, reported the Digna Ochoa Human Rights Center.

In a statement, he explains that he is the “boy from The Savior, who witnessed the horror of Chiapa de Corzo, which retraumatized him and had the horror of being detained while passing through the Chiapa de Corzo highway ”.

He adds that to carry out the procedure before the Migration’s national institute (INM) did not have to rely on law, because “it has involved an intensive review of international conventions and their enforceability established in Article 1 of the Constitution, of the Migration and Refugee, Complementary Protection and Asylum laws and their regulations, of the jurisprudence on amparo ”and others.

But above all, the work of going to the INM delegation in Tuxtla, “waiting in line for hours without being sure if they will attend you that day, of living with the people who come for regularization procedures and the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar), to share experiences, tips and even read the proceedings carried out by federal public defense attorneys ”.

“We are not ashamed to say that the INM agent who has attended us, has behaved in accordance with the law since the first time we attended because our physical profile very different from who goes to that delegation”, explains the agency’s brief. .

He adds that they have come for the fifth time to the INM, but they are already certain of presenting the letter and power of attorney of the Salvadoran migrant boy, who “ratifies us as his legal representative”, so they are preparing to bring a letter to request proceed to issue your humanitarian visa that “cannot deny” the Mexican authorities.

In the letter, the agency demands that as a result of the accident there is a “right to the truth” and that those responsible for action and omission be punished, but also care, protection and reparation be provided to the injured survivors, in addition to that “The 55 deceased persons are duly identified and repatriated with dignity and measures of non-repetition are established” in this type of case.

rcr