SAN FRANCISCO DE MACORÍS – José Sirí home runs and the Giants beat the Eagles 6-1

Los Gigantes del Cibao approached the classification with a victory over Águilas Cibaeñas, 6 runs for 1, in a battled match that was defined in the eighth inning, taking advantage of an erratic defense of the national and Caribbean champions.

The tsunami, Carlos Martínez, was the starting pitcher for the Eagles, but he only worked the first inning, in which he faced five batters, conceding two transfers and striking out one, to later give way to Marcos Diplán, who took charge of the He boxed from the second inning and pitched into the third, accepting two hits without consequences and striking out one, until he gave way to Edgar Escobar, who easily retired the Giants in the fourth, even though he allowed a single.

At 6:45 a persistent drizzle stopped the game, at the time that the Eagles were getting ready to hit their fifth chance, Ramón Torres was at the plate, resuming at 7:20 minutes, when Luis Perdomo took over throwing the bullets postcards for the Giants, withdrawing without problems to the Eagles, the same did Michael Ynoa, who took charge of the closing of that fifth episode, also without major difficulties.

The sixth of the Eagles went without incident before the shipments of Wascar Brazobàn, who after hitting the fourth bat harrier, Zoilo Almonte, retired from one, two and three to Orlando Calixte, Melky Cabrera and Danny Santana.

It seemed that the magic of the pitching would collapse at the end of that sixth Wandy Peralta, after dominating the powerful Juan Francisco and Moisés Sierra without problems, but he was attacked with two singles by Carlos Peguero and Richard Ureña, which triggered the manager’s alarm Félix Fermín and immediately brought the fire extinguisher of his squad, the North American Michael Tomkin, who dominated Carlos Paulino by way of punch.

The Eagles mounted a threatening series in the bottom of the eighth inning when Zoilo Almonte negotiated a transfer, Ronny Rodríguez, who had entered the sixth for Orlando Calixte, touched to sacrifice himself and on the play the pitcher Juan Minaya bounced the ball, Melky missed with a grounded first, and Danny Santana was transferred intentionally filling the pads, Luis Valenzuela entered to pinch-hit for Julio Rodríguez, but was struck out and Ramón Torres grounded out for second.

The Giants responded with six runs in the bottom of that eighth, Hanser Alberto led off with a single off pitcher Julián Fernández, Juan Francisco was struck out, but Moisés Sierra followed with a single to right field.

Immediately afterwards, Carlos Peguero walked and with the pads co-managed Richard Ureña crawled for third, but Ronny Rodríguez, who had entered by Orlando Calixte, voted the ball in shot to the rubber, which allowed the first two of the team to enter. game, Carlos Paulino received an intentional walk and Luis Marte connected jumping for the second, Danny Santana captured and stepped on second to force the runner of first, but he threw deflected to first facilitating two months for the Giants and the cap to the knob was put by José Sirí, who followed with an RBI homerun for the Giants’ fifth and sixth.

The Eagles stepped on the rubber in the ninth, Leody opened with a double to center and was pushed by Juan Lagares with a single to the Prado Center.

The victory was credited by the reliever, Juan Minaya, with the defeat carried by Darío Álvarez, acting in the same role.

For the Giants José Sirí, he homered and received a walk, Richard Ureña and Luis Marte hit two singles per head, Carlos Peguero, Hanser Alberto and Carlos Paulino, each achieved one of a base.

For the Eagles Juan Lagares had two singles and a RBI, Leody Taveras and Julio Rodríguez, a double per head; Danny Santana, Zoilo Almonte and Johan Camargo, a single.