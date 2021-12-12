Santiago Bolom, the primary school teacher who left the classroom to go in search of his son in the United States, but died in Chiapas – Prensa Libre

Santiago died last Thursday along with 54 other migrants who were traveling crammed into the van of a trailer that overturned on a highway in Chiapas, Mexico, a fact that also left about a hundred injured, most of them Guatemalans.

As if he knew that he would never see his family again, Santiago Bolom, an exemplary primary school teacher, originally from Lívingston, Izabal, said goodbye to everyone on the afternoon of Monday, December 6, because in the early morning of the next day he would undertake a trip without return.

Luis Fernando Hernández, Santiago’s nephew, remembers him as an exemplary person, referring to the fact that for many years he was the only teacher at the La Esperanza village school in Lívingston, where at the same time he was in charge of the six grades.

However, the love of a father was stronger than his vocation as a teacher, since he decided to migrate to go in search of his 17-year-old son, who left for the United States seven months ago, but who began to suffer from vision problems and Santiago decided to leave everything to go to his aid. His destination was Las Vegas.

“On Monday he said goodbye to everyone. He went to say goodbye as if he knew he was going to lose his life. He left sad, very sad and I had never seen him cry ”, recalls the nephew, who does not lose hope that his body will be repatriated to give him a Christian burial.

He added that he recommended a car and told him that “first God came and we fixed it and painted it,” he also asked him to take care of his wife, his 12-year-old son and his parents, who due to their advanced age are sick. .

Santiago left last Tuesday with two other relatives with a suitcase on his back loaded with illusions, which were turned off by the negligence of human traffickers who use high-risk mechanisms to bring them closer to the border between Mexico and the United States.

According to testimonies and official inquiries, the migrants traveling in this vehicle entered the state of Chiapas from Guatemala for several days through roads and paths and concentrated in San Cristóbal de Las Casas in different homes used by human traffickers.

Just an hour and a half after starting its journey, the truck overturned, leaving a tragic death toll and injuries. Traveling crowded into trucks is one of the most dangerous forms of clandestinely crossing Mexico that migrants use after paying thousands of dollars to their coyotes or smugglers.

Luis Fernando said that his uncle was born in the Choconchito village, Lívingston, Izabal, where he grew up and trained as a teacher, but then he moved to Río Dulce to be closer to the school where he taught.

Wholesale heartache

Dozens of Guatemalans are also in the same conditions in which the Santiago family is found, who receive information about the tragedy in a trickle from the authorities, who two days after the tragedy have not yet formalized the list of deceased persons.

The latest list of wounded admitted to hospitals near the scene of the tragedy that was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs details that 104 Guatemalans have been treated, of which 80 are men and 24 women.

Tragic route

The accident coincided with the start of the Summit for Democracy by US President Joe Biden, who excluded Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Haiti, the origin of most of Latin American undocumented migration, from the meeting. .

On their way to the United States, the migrants are also victims of abuses by Mexican authorities, according to the Oenegés, and of accidents like this Thursday.

On November 9, 12 migrants, including several Central Americans, died in Chiapas in an accident that involved two trucks that were burned.

In October, three Hondurans died and 23 more were injured when the vehicle in which they were traveling overturned in the eastern state of Veracruz.

Also in that region, four Cubans lost their lives in a road accident in September.

In another case that caused commotion, on January 22, 16 Guatemalans and three Mexicans were found charred in a vehicle that had 113 gunshot wounds in the state of Tamaulipas (bordering the United States). For this fact, 12 elite police officers of the state were arrested.

Also in Tamaulipas, another 72 migrants, mostly Central Americans, were murdered in August 2010 by alleged gunmen of the Los Zetas drug gang.

The flow of undocumented immigrants multiplied after the coming to power of Biden, who promised to analyze their cases.

More than 190,000 migrants have been detected by Mexican authorities between January and September, triple the number in 2020. Some 74,300 have been deported.

The United States, in turn, recorded that 1.7 million people entered illegally from Mexico between October 2020 and last September, a historical record.

With information from EFE and AFP