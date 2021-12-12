SEE HERE, Chile vs. El Salvador live online on Chilevisión and TCS Channel 4 | Date, time and where to see the friendly 2021 in California, USA | Which channel broadcasts today’s game | SPORT-TOTAL

chili vs. The Savior they play live via Chilevision Y TNT Sports in a match international friendly as part of the preparation cycle for the next double date of Qualifying Qatar 2022 . The duel unfolds in the Banc of California Stadium, located in Los Angeles, United States . Likewise, ‘La Roja’ fans can follow their selection via Trade .

Chile vs. El Salvador: lineups

Chili: López, Kuscevic, Yáñez, Allende, Méndez, Baeza, Suazo, Vegas, Valencia, Zavala, Rojas.

López, Kuscevic, Yáñez, Allende, Méndez, Baeza, Suazo, Vegas, Valencia, Zavala, Rojas. The Savior: To be confirmed.

International friendly: previous

The game is the second that the Chilean team has in its preparation for the January qualifying match, where they will face Argentina at home, with the obligation to add, since a defeat would leave them practically without possibilities in the playoffs either.

The Chilean press assures that several players who were not present in the 2-2 draw against Mexico will have a chance. The objective is to find variants for the four remaining dates of the Playoffs.

WHAT TIME IS CHILE VS. THE SAVIOR

→ chili – 00:00

→ Peru – 22:00

→ Colombia – 22:00

→ Ecuador – 22:00

→ Mexico – 22:00

→ Paraguay – 00:00

→ Venezuela – 23:00

→ Bolivia – 23:00

→ Argentina – 00:00

→ Uruguay – 00:00

→ Brazil – 00:00

WHAT CHANNEL DOES CHILE VS. THE SAVIOR

If you are in Chile, Chilevision Y TNT Sports They will be the ones who broadcast the game online and live from the United States. However, for Salvadoran citizens the TCS signal will broadcast the duel and thus, live football fans will not be able to miss it.

HOW CHILE GETS TO THE MATCH AGAINST EL SALVADOR

Martín Lasarte, who was questioned at various times during the qualifying round, spoke about the rival: “The information is relative, perhaps El Salvador has a more real component, which is the team that usually plays, unlike Mexico, since its players they play in the local environment ”.

“We are going to try to get some of those who entered today or some of those who did not compete to start playing. We are not going to get away from the idea of ​​continuing to add information, experience, “added the Uruguayan strategist.

One of the players in the local tournament who managed to make a place for himself in the Chilean team is Joquín Montecinos: “Very positive, we didn’t know many players. We had little time to work, but I think the attitude was spectacular. The team got to know each other very well these days and we still have a lot to work on ”.

“These games are super important, I don’t see it as a friendly match and I think it was everyone’s watchword, live it as if it were the end and that was how it showed on the pitch. For me it is a dream to be here. I have to take advantage of every second, ”added the 26-year-old footballer who plays for Audax Italiano.

