Selena Quintanilla and Other Latin Singers Who Died Young | Gilda | Lisa Lopes | Soraya | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

When they had risen to popularity and were presented with a promising future in the music industry, the voices of some singers it went out from one moment to the next, causing a commotion in his followers.

One of the artists that remains latent in everyone’s memory and heart is Selena quintanilla, who ceased to exist at age 23, after the president of his fan club shot him. She died on March 31, 1995.

Although he left more than 25 years ago, the legacy of the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex‘continues more current than everNot only because of its songs, which are hymns for many people in different parts of the world, but also because of the films and series that have been made around the interpreter of “Forbidden Love.”

Chris Pérez’s wife is not the only singer who died young; Next, we introduce you to the names of other artists who captivated the Latin public, but who ceased to exist before the age of 40.

1. GILDA

A woman supports a rosary over a photo of Gilda, who is in a shrine in her honor raised 129 km from the Federal Capital, in Buenos Aires, on September 11, 2004 (Photo: Ali Burafi / AFP)

Gilda was an Argentine cumbia singer and songwriter who had a tragic death at age 34 when, on September 7, 1996, the bus I was traveling on towards the north of the province of Entre Ríos was hit by a truck at kilometer 129 of National Route 12, a place that became a sanctuary for his fans, who pay tribute to him.

The interpreter, who is considered a popular Argentine icon, his mother, his eldest daughter, three musicians and the bus driver died shock product. His remains are buried in the Chacarita Cemetery, in the city of Buenos Aires.

The real name of the artist is Myriam Alejandra Bianchi, who was born in Buenos Aires on October 11, 1961. In 1981 she married the businessman Raúl Cagnin, with whom she had two children: Mariel and Fabrizio, but divorced a decade later , because he did not accept that his wife was dedicated to music. His song “I do not regret this love” was composed after the end of his marriage.

2. SORAYA

Singer Soraya celebrates her Latin Grammy for Best Singer – Songwriter Album at the 5th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on September 1, 2004 (Photo: Susan Goldman / AFP)

Soraya was a Colombian-American singer-songwriter and producer who passed away at age 37 from breast cancer. She ceased to exist on May 10, 2006 in a Miami hospital, where she was receiving intensive chemotherapy treatment.

His body did not resist and died as a result of the metastasis he had made in his body; and is that the disease reappeared in a very aggressive way in the last months of his life. As you recall, she had been diagnosed with this type of cancer six years ago, when she was 31, after finding a tumor while self-examining herself, something she did frequently.

Her full name was Soraya Raquel Lamilla Cuevas, who was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, on March 11, 1969. Her career spanned ten years of production, during which she released five albums, being the only Latina to produce all of her albums. records simultaneously in Spanish and English with which she was awarded the Latin Grammy Award for best singer-songwriter in 2004. She sold around 30 million copies of her albums in Spanish and English.

3. LISA LOPES

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2000 file photo, Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes of the group TLC performs at the 42nd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. That night, TLC won a Grammy for Best Rythm & Blues Duo / Group with Voice (Photo: Héctor Mata / AFP)

Lisa Lopes was an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and music producer who died tragically at age 30 in a car accident in La Ceiba, Honduras., on April 25, 2002 when the vehicle she was traveling in overturned and she was thrown out the window. It ceased to exist due to serious head and neck injuries, the other seven people who were with her were saved.

The funeral of the creative mind of girl group TLC at Hillandale Memorial Gardens in Lithonia, Georgia was attended by more than 30,000 fans. In his white coffin his rap from “Waterfalls” was recorded: “Dreams are hopeless aspirations, with the hope that they will come true. Believe in yourself, the rest depends on me and others “.

The full name of the artist is Lisa Nicole Lopes, who was born in Philadelphia, United States, on May 27, 1971. In the artistic world she was better known as Lisa Lopes or Left Eye, since she used to wear a patch to cover her eye left.