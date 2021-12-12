Self-healing battery cells, StoreDot’s new technology for electric cars – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

Israeli company StoreDot has announced a new proprietary technology that uses a repair mechanism running in the background to allow battery cells to regenerate while in use. As a consequence, thanks to this gradual renewal of the cells, the battery life improving the performance of electric vehicles. The system is made up of hardware, made up of temperature detection systems incorporated in the battery cells, and specific management software.

The repair procedure is initiated by the software using one of the algorithms identifies the cell or string of cells that are underperforming or overheating, so it proceeds to temporarily disable them to recondition them and get them back to one hundred percent performance. In this self-repair process the driver experiences no interruptions in power delivery or loss of performance.

With this system it is not only possible to extend the useful life of the batteries of electric vehicles and to maintain a more or less constant autonomy figure throughout it, but also security is improved by avoiding excessive overheating of the cells and the consequent danger of thermal leakage, the final consequence of which may be a fire.

According to Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, this patented technology “is a unique way to repair individual cells or groups or cells when they are in operation and represents a breakthrough for electric vehicles.” The executive points to the enormous benefits it offers in the real world for owners of electric vehicles, getting better the performance, safety and longevity of your vehicles. In addition, it also plays an important role in elimination of autonomy anxiety, one of the barriers for the purchase of this type of vehicle since the autonomy that the vehicle approves at the time of purchase is maintained for a longer time.

Operation diagram of the algorithm that controls the repair of each of the cells.

StoreDot has recently received the patent for this technology ‘Recovery of faulty branches and / or cells from battery packs by deep discharges’, in which it describes the process that can be implemented in various scenarios, while the vehicle is charging, discharging (in running) or stopped.

StoreDot thus continues its contribution to the improvement of batteries in electric vehicles. Last November, it announced the patent for a digital battery that allows an electric car to maintain constant autonomy throughout its useful life. To achieve this feature and ensure proper operation, the company says it relies on a combination of proprietary software and specific management of the battery’s molecular chemistry.

StoreDot also announced the production of the first 4680 cylindrical battery cell, the same format as the one introduced by Tesla last Battery Day based on XFC FlashBattery technology that can be fully recharged in 10 minutes. For the manufacture of its batteries, it will open an innovation and development center located somewhere in California that will work jointly with the other R&D center that the firm owns in Israel.