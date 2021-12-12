SHCP raises fuel taxes

It has been released, as every Friday, the updated scheme of the fiscal incentives that Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) applies to Special tax on production and services (IEPS) on fuels in Mexico, with the new discount level to contain the volatility of fuel prices. gasoline Y diesel.

The new amounts of the support were published in the Official Journal of the Federation to give official validity during the week that goes from Saturday the 11th and until Friday the 17th of December as indicated in the decree.

It is in that document where the new discounts to the tax IEPS for gasoline they were reduced compared to the previous week so they will have a tax rate as you will see right away:

Magna Gasoline. About him assessment IEPS will be making a fiscal stimulus of 45.26%, when last week 58.68% was discounted and motorists will have to pay 2.7946 pesos for each liter of “green gasoline” that is purchased, almost 7 cents more.

Premium Gasoline. For this period, the “red gasoline” receives a discount of 14.74%, which corresponds to a payment of 3.6825 pesos of tax for each liter that you load in the tank.

Last week, 31.85% supported this fuel, which is characterized by its octane rating above 91, so now you will pay 2 pesos and 30 cents more.

Diesel. This automotive hydrocarbon also registered changes in the level of its support, to be placed as of tomorrow at 30.30%, which is equivalent to a payment of 3.9180 pesos of IEPS per liter that you acquire.

In the period that ends today, it was supported with 40.03%, which meant that only 3.3712 pesos of the tax, collected per liter, were paid.

The purpose of these support measures of the Federal government It is aimed at reducing the impact of gasoline variations, since with a lower tax collection it seeks to reduce the final price to the consumer, but this price will ultimately be assigned by the dealers in the gas stations, setting the prices they charge.

These prices will continue to apply until next Friday, when the amounts for the following period are published in the DOF by the Treasury to obtain official validity.

