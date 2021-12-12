Solana suffered a DDoS attack, but the network remains online By CoinTelegraph

© Reuters. Solana suffered a DDoS attack, but the network is still online
The performance of the blockchain was reportedly affected by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack during the last 24 hours, although the network appears to have remained online the entire time.
A DDoS attack generally refers to a large number of coordinated devices, or a botnet that overwhelms a network with bogus traffic, taking it out of service.
This would not be the first time that Solana has suffered from this problem; Cointelegraph reported in September that the network suffered a 17-hour outage due to massive bot activity for a DEX Initial Offering (IDO) on the Solana-based DEX Raydium platform.
