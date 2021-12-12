Solana suffered a DDoS attack, but the network remains online By CoinTelegraph

Admin 14 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 56 Views


© Reuters. Solana suffered a DDoS attack, but the network is still online

The performance of the blockchain was reportedly affected by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack during the last 24 hours, although the network appears to have remained online the entire time.

A DDoS attack generally refers to a large number of coordinated devices, or a botnet that overwhelms a network with bogus traffic, taking it out of service.

  • Solana price is projected at $ 300 when Grayscale launches SOL-backed fund

This would not be the first time that Solana has suffered from this problem; Cointelegraph reported in September that the network suffered a 17-hour outage due to massive bot activity for a DEX Initial Offering (IDO) on the Solana-based DEX Raydium platform.

Read the full article on Cointelegraph

Legal warning: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Be careful, not everything is ‘happy’ in the future of green hydrogen

European scientists, academics and engineers have launched this week the first Coalition for the Science …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved