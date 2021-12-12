South African doctors believe omicron is lighter than delta

As the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads through South Africa, Dr. Unben Pillay cares for dozens of sick people every day. But at the moment he has not yet sent anyone to the hospital.

This is one of the reasons why he, along with other doctors and medical experts, suspect that omicron is causing milder COVID-19 cases than the delta variant, although it appears to be expanding faster.

“They can manage the disease at home,” Pillay said of her patients. “Most have recovered in the period of 10 to 14 days of isolation.”

And this includes older people and others with previous health problems that make them vulnerable to a more serious picture of the disease in case of contagion, he pointed out.

In the two weeks since the omicron was first reported in southern Africa, other doctors have shared similar stories. Although they caution that it will take many more weeks to collect enough data to be sure, their observations and early evidence offer some clues.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases of South Africa:

– Only about 30% of those hospitalized by COVID-19 in recent weeks were seriously ill, less than half of those during the first weeks of previous waves of the pandemic.

– The average of hospital stays for COVID-19 has been shorter this time: about 2.8 days compared to the previous 8.

– Only 3% of recently hospitalized COVID-19 patients died, compared to almost 20% in previous outbreaks in the country.

“At the moment, almost everything points to a milder disease,” said Willem Hanekom, director of the Africa Health Research Center, citing figures from the national institute and other reports. “It is early and we have to obtain the definitive data. Often times, hospitalizations and deaths happen later, and we’ve only been with this wave for two weeks. “

Meanwhile, scientists around the world keep an eye on case counts and hospitalization rates as they run tests to see how effective current vaccines and treatments are. Although the delta variant remains the dominant strain of the coronavirus worldwide, omicron is already in dozens of countries, with South Africa as the epicenter.

Pillay practices in the province of Gauteng, where the omicron is imposed. With 16 million residents, it is the most populous region in the country and includes its largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria. Gauteng recorded a 400% increase in new cases in the first week of December, and tests show that the variant is responsible for more than 90% of them, according to health authorities.

According to the doctor, during the delta wave his patients with COVID-19 “had breathing problems and lower oxygen levels. Many needed hospitalization in a matter of days ”. Today’s patients have milder flu-like symptoms, including body aches and coughing, he explained.

Pillay runs an association representing about 5,000 internal medicine doctors nationwide, and her colleagues have documented similar observations about omicron. Netcare, the largest private healthcare provider, also reports less severe cases.

But the infections are increasing. South Africa confirmed 22,400 new infections on Thursday and 19,000 more on Friday, up from 200 a day a few weeks ago. The new wave has infected 90,000 people in the past month, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

“Ómicron has driven the rebound,” he added, citing studies that say that 70% of new cases in the country correspond to this variant.

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in the current wave – which indicates the number of people to whom an infected person could infect – is 2.5, the highest recorded in the country since the start of the pandemic, he added.

“Because it is such a contagious variant, we are seeing unprecedented increases,” said Waasila Jassat, who monitors hospital data for the National Institute of Communicable Diseases.

Of the patients admitted in this latest outbreak, 86% were not vaccinated, Jassat added. And, on average, they are younger than in previous waves: about two-thirds are under 40 years old.

According to Jassat, although the first indications indicate that omicron cases are less serious, the volume of infections could saturate South African hospitals and cause a greater number of serious symptoms and deaths.

“This is the danger that waves always have,” he said.