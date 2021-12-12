Sporting Cristal | “Short and limited”: Eddie Fleischman questioned the heavenly plan to face the Copa Libertadores | nczd | emcc | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Sporting Cristal won Phase 1 of League 1 and the second stage was for Alliance Lima. Although Cristal was superior in many parts of the game in both finals, the title was taken by the Blue and Whites, after winning in the first game with both Hernán Barcos and drawing in the return match.

So far, Sporting Cristal has not yet made major hires for the 2022 season, where in addition to facing League 1, it will have to play the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.

One of the objectives of the Rimense team is to qualify for the last 16 of the most important club tournament in America, a stage that has not been reached since the 2004 season, when the team was led by Wilmar Valencia.

Due to the roster that the celestial team currently has, journalist Eddie Fleischman indicated: “As for Cristal fans to get the idea that they should not aspire or generate important expectations in the Libertadores. At least so far, it seems to continue to have a short and limited staff “.

Roberto Mosquera will continue to be the team’s coach and they are waiting to hire a center-forward to replace Marcos Riquelme. Emanuel Herrera has been voiced for several days, but there is no official information about a contact with the attacker who was champion with Cristal.