Strong winds leave thousands of people without power in western NY – Telemundo New York (47)

The storm system that triggered the deadly Midwest tornadoes on Saturday cut power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in western New York.

The National Weather Service reported gusts of more than 113 kph (70 mph) in several counties, including Erie, Niagara and Genesee. On the other hand, wind gusts of up to 80 kph (50 mph) were forecast for the New York City area.

Downed trees and utility lines were reported amid severe weather. In Buffalo, a tree fell on two houses and another fell on a vehicle, reported the Buffalo News. One person in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of other serious injuries.

National Grid reported more than 93,000 outages Saturday night, including more than 41,000 in Erie and Niagara counties.

Meanwhile, the Weather Service said several New York cities posted record temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures reached 67 degrees in both New York City and Buffalo, breaking records set in 1971 and 1899, respectively.

Much cooler temperatures were expected on Sunday.