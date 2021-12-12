Sunrise airline clarifies controversy of false entry requirement to Cuba

On December 10, the Haitian airline Sunrise shared an important notice on its social networks where it explained the conditions of a new requirement for foreign passengers upon entry to the island. The company cited the Cuban Ministry of Justice (MINJUS) as a source, something that its own identity denied hours later when the information had already spread.

The MINJUS said that they denied this information about the supposed measures established by @CubaMinjus to foreigners who travel to the island. He even added that this was nothing more than “one more of the crude manipulations carried out as part of the disinformation campaign against our country.”

Due to the uncertainty regarding the issue, our editorial team was given the task of contacting the Sunrise company that would disclose such controversial information and these were the reasons given from the airline.

“Sunrise Airways has had a very strong link with Cuba for a long time, and as you already know, we transport hundreds of passengers every year to Havana and other provinces. We maintain the best relationships with all Cuban players in the tourism industry, including all ministries and embassies, “they said via email.

The company also explained that the “manipulation” of the MINJUS did not make any sense to them. They also specified why they posted that information on their social networks and acknowledged that only “advice” due to recent problems with some of their passengers on flights to Cuba.

THE REASONS FOR SUNRISE AIRWAYS

The Caribbean airline indicated in its electronic letter that “some passengers were rejected last week and we understand that the immigration services have the right to do so without any explanation. That’s what happened. “

“In order to improve our service to all passengers and avoid delays in our flights, we have just published something that can be considered as a standard in the world tourism industry,” they warned.

From Sunrise they add “a foreign traveler must have enough means with a daily amount of expenses of 45 / 50EUR which is the daily minimum to pay for hotel / food / transport and any unforeseen expenses. It was just a piece of advice for our passengers to avoid problems for everyone ”.

Finally, the company reiterates that “we do not want any type of confusion and in fact we have removed the publication from the Facebook and Instagram pages.” Sunrise concludes that they will be pending of any new information “on the amount of money that a foreign traveler should have”. “We will do it only if we receive an official communication from the Cuban authorities,” they sentence.