Surprise! This is how Adamari López looks without makeup

The tv presenter Adamari Lopez He has shared with his more than 6 million followers on Instagram a video where he lets himself be seen naturally.

In the material she shared, the Puerto Rican actress appeared without a drop of makeup, a big surprise for her fans who are used to seeing the artist always groomed.

“May beauty be with you everywhere! Greetings from Israel my beautiful people “, wrote in the Adamari López publication to show the change in her appearance when she puts on makeup.

As expected, the comments of his followers were immediate, to the point that they left him more than 1,500 messages.

Among the opinions, some considered that Adamari López looks beautiful with or without makeup, while others said that beauty products are her great ally.

“Beautiful as you are always an example, go ahead may God continue to bless your life and your little daughter”, “What makes a good makeup miracle because but horror”, “The outer beauty is not everything. It is better to be beautiful at heart and a good human being “.

There were also those who wondered what is the secret of the presenter of ‘Hoy Día’ to preserve herself. “She is beautiful … but she without a filter is also beautiful … my question: How do you make your neck look so smooth on days and wrinkled on other days? It is not critical … Do you use something?

Adamari López is in Israel to assume the role of the Miss Universe jury, which will take place this December 12 in the city of Eliat.

This week he gave the announcement to his followers through a post on his Instagram account.

“Hello, hello my beautiful people, here I am in Eilat, Israel. I had told them that I was going to grab some Today Day tickets, but this because, I understand that everyone already knows, I will be part of the jury in this 70th edition of the Miss Universe, which will be taking place this coming Sunday from Israel, from this beautiful city called Eilat ”, was the actress’s message to her audience.

Regarding this role that he assumes, he thanked the Telemundo network for the opportunity to be part of this important election. “I feel very fortunate that the Miss Universe organization gives me the opportunity together with Telemundo to be in this 70th edition of Miss Universe as a jury … Very happy and very excited to represent Latinos,” she said.