Table of positions of the Spanish League 2021-22: Barcelona does not leave the abyss

FC Barcelona cannot get out of the hole. Xavi Hernández’s team continues not to straighten the course and this Sunday he could not get past the draw (2-2) against Osasuna in Pamplona on the seventeenth day of the Spanish League.

The Catalans move further away from the positions that give access to European competitions. This draw at El Sadar further opens the wounds that Barça has suffered throughout the season.

The culé team, which came from a defeat in the League against Betis and to be left out of the Champions League on Wednesday, is still far from the European zone and took another setback in the midst of their doubts. As much as Xavi wants to turn the situation around, his Barça has to suffer every game.

The culé team remains stagnant in eighth place with 24 points and remains 15 behind the leader Real Madrid, a historical difference that the merengue team takes out and that can expand if they beat Atlético today in the derby.

Those of Carlo Ancelotti are leaders of the Spanish championship with 39 points, five more than the second, Sevilla (34). Betis is third with 30 and Atlético fourth with 29, as is Real Sociedad.

Rayo Vallecano, who is starring in a great season, is sixth with 27 points and Valencia seventh with 25.

POSITIONS TABLE: