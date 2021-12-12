Unfold is a complete photo and video editor for Stories that has more than 400 templates for Instagram.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks today because it allows you to share your photos with your friends and family and create original Stories that bring out your most creative vein.

But if you are one of those spend hours customizing a photo or video to make it perfect in your Stories, It is likely that the integrated editor of Instagram falls short and, for this reason, today we are going to talk to you about the app you need to bust it on Instagram, a complete tool that has templates, filters and much more. Read on and discover how to become a true influencer.

With Unfold, your Instagram Stories will level up

Unfold is a complete photo and video editor for Instagram that has more than 400 templates, with a large number of filters and even with a feed planner that will show you how the posts will look when you upload them to Instagram.

The first thing you see when you open this application is the templates tab, in which you can choose from a wide variety of them, both static and dynamic. Once you have chosen the template that you like the most, you just have to click on the option Use this template and select the photo you want to embed in it. Once this is done, you can save it on your mobile or share it directly on Instagram within your Stories by clicking on the icon located in the upper right corner of the app.

In the second tab of this application, which is titled Camera, you can take a picture with your smartphone and apply all kinds of filters to give this image a custom look. You can even apply motion filters to a still image like the VHS filter that mimics the classic effect of video tapes.

The third tab, which is titled Plan, will allow you see a preview of how the photos will look when you upload them to Instagram and schedule its publication. To do this, you will have to link your account in the Meta social network to this application and click on the option Add to grid. Once this is done, you will be able to see how that image looks in your feed, since Unfold will also show you the rest of the photographs that you already have published on the social network and schedule your publication for the day and time you want.

Finally, the tab titled Bio Site It will allow you to create your own online business card, in which you will be able to include your biography, the links to your social networks already your website and even a button to receive payments through PayPal.

Unfold is a totally free application that you can download from the direct link to the Google Play Store that we leave you under these lines, although if you want to enjoy all its functions such as all the templates and filters for photos and videos, the programmer of your publications or the Bio Site, you will have no choice but to go to the checkout and hire the Plus subscription that it has a price of 2.50 euros per month or 14.49 euros per year. This last modality has a 3-day trial period so you can test the application before subscribing to it.

If those functions fall short of you, Unfold also has a Pro version that includes all the functions of the Plus plan and that, if you are older, it will allow you add custom fonts, logos and colors, share your stories with a Stories URL and manage this tool from its web version. This subscription has a cost of 5.99 euros per month or 42.99 euros per year with a trial period of 7 days.

