Terror on Televisa! ‘Chabelo’ becomes a trend on Twitter and fans are shocked: “Did he die?”

Mexico City.- Again the name of the beloved driver and actor Xavier López ‘Chabelo’, who was on the air in Televisa for more than 40 years, it became trend in the social networks and his fans thought the worst.

The ‘Friend of all children’ he died? Fortunately not and the reason everyone is talking about him in Twitter and it is Trending Topic It is because Don died Vicente Fernandez during the morning of this Sunday, December 12.

Dozens of Internet users jokingly consider that ‘Chabelo’ is immortal and every time an important person dies, his name causes a stir in the networks and everyone talks about him.

On Twitter, dozens of memes that address this situation and more than one person indicates that the actor of 86 years will continue alive and ‘sending’ other colleagues to the grave, among which the name of Silvia Pinal and Ignacio López Tarso.

Internet users even point out that ‘Chabelo’ and the Queen isabel II they came alive until the end and they will be the ones to dispute the ‘championship’ of immortality in show business.

Netizens have also started making ‘bets’ on who will continue to be on the list. These are some of the other months that arose.

Source: Twitter and El Heraldo