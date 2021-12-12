Tesla wants to go for the middle class now | Business

Tesla was founded in 2003. General Motors had just abandoned its electric car project and a group of engineers, including Elon Musk, set out to prove that the Detroit giant was wrong: it was feasible to make vehicles powered by clean energy. The project grew and to finance the expansion the decision was made to go public. The debut on the market took place in 2010 at a price of $ 17 per share. This week those stocks were trading at $ 1,068, giving the company a capitalization of $ 1 trillion.

Tesla is the eighteenth largest car producer in the world in number of units, does it make sense that its valuation is greater than the sum of the ten largest companies in the sector? Investors reward expectations above all, and in this sense they give the company a premium for being a pioneer in an area – the energy transition – which today is a megatrend in the market. “For many years, the appreciation of Tesla shares has symbolized investor excitement about the future of electrification. To a large extent, this fervor still exists. However, most car manufacturers have already embarked on this path. Tesla is no longer the only value to bet on ”, reflects by email Mobeen Tahir, an expert at the fund manager Wisdom Tree.

The group named after inventor Nikola Tesla broke all records in the third quarter of this year. It had a turnover of 13,757 million, 57% more and improved its profits by 389% to reach 1,618 million. “The more Tesla cars we have on the road, the more customers will be able to promote the benefits of electric vehicles around the world,” the company highlighted in the presentation of the quarterly figures.

Between July and September, most carmakers suffered from supply shortages due to bottlenecks in chipmaking and shipping. However, the group led by Musk managed to produce 237,823 vehicles, 64% more than a year earlier and deliver 241,391 units, 73%. The operating margin is still very high (14.6%) thanks mainly to the fact that the cost reduction is greater for the moment than the drop in average revenue per vehicle. Tesla cars are expensive – prices, depending on the models, range from 41,000 euros to more than 100,000 euros – and the company knows that in order to justify its value on the stock market and be able to compete in the most popular ranges, it will have to launch new models at prices more affordable.

“Their cars are distinctive, stylish and a lot of fun to drive. The company is led by a visionary leader, supported by a strong management team, ”said Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JP Morgan, in a recent report. However, he warns that this is not enough to meet the growth objectives set by the company: “The technological and execution risks are now much lower than what was feared a few years ago, but the evolution of the company towards segments with more volume and lower prices is an important challenge ”.

Tesla has already put in place a strategy to boost production. So far, the two main plants are in Fremont (California) and Shanghai (China) and they will be joined by factories in Austin (Texas) and Berlin. “The margin that the company has achieved in the third quarter is a positive indicator of the profitability margin it still has,” said Mark Delaney, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, in a recent note sent to the bank’s clients. “It is true that the launch of new factories and problems in the distribution chain could impact their costs in the short term, but we see that they have the capacity to maintain or improve margins as their production volume grows and the software division grows. add more to the bottom line, ”adds Delaney.

The appearance of the software is not trivial. Many investors on Wall Street view Tesla not so much as a carmaker, but as a technology company. Just as a decade ago they were among the first to bet on the electric vehicle, now they are also at the forefront of the development of autonomous cars. Last August, Elon Musk himself advanced that they will give up Dojo, their artificial intelligence supercomputer, so that other companies can use it. “This move shows that Tesla wants to be a leader not just in the autonomous car race, but more broadly in all things artificial intelligence,” Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said in a report published in the past. month of November.

Musk has become a kind of messiah for many and his presentations bear many parallels to the events in which Steve Jobs revealed the latest Apple news. In the second part of his Master Plan (a roadmap that he presented to investors), he already warned that his objective was “to cover any form of land transport.” The market expects that next January, coinciding with the presentation of the annual results, Musk will give more details about the following vehicles, especially the one called Cybertruck, which is the one that has aroused the most expectation. Two years ago, when this project was announced, the Tesla website opened a window where customers could deposit $ 100 to finance the development of this model. That amount would then be discounted to those who got a Cybertruck when it reaches dealerships.