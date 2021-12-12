Tesla’s Elon Musk says he’s thinking about quitting his jobs

(Reuters) – The CEO of Tesla Inc, Elon musk, said he is “thinking” of quitting his jobs and becoming an ‘influencer’.

“I’m thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer wdyt,” Musk, the richest man in the world, said in Thursday’s tweet, without elaborating and using the abbreviation for “what do you think? “.

It was not immediately clear whether Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was serious about resigning from his duties.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads infrastructure company Neuralink and brain chip infrastructure company The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he hopes to be the head of Tesla. for several years”.

“It would be nice to have a little more free time instead of working day and night, from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep seven days a week. Pretty intense.”

Last month, Musk asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla, to which most agreed. Since then, it has shed nearly $ 12 billion worth of papers.

The billionaire He is known for his jokes on Twitter and his lively interactions with followers who have raised regulatory and corporate governance issues in the past, according to lawyers.

Musk was fined $ 20 million by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for tweets in 2018.

Howard Fischer, a partner at the law firm Moses & Singer, said he doubted Musk’s latest tweets violated any rules because they were too vague.

Reporting by Sonia Cheema in Bengaluru and Katanga Johnson in Washington DC; Hyunjoo Jin additional report Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida.