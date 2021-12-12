TETELO VARGAS STADIUM – The Lions defeat the Stars and cause a triple draw

For the second consecutive night, a rally in the same first inning gave the Leones del Escogido an advantage that they did not lose in the rest of the match, this time against the Estrellas Orientales to beat them 7-4 at the Tetelo Vargas stadium.

On this occasion, the Scarlets made three touchdowns against Edwin Uceta, whom Iván Castillo singled to center and Engel Beltré to right field, as well as Franchy Cordero, driving Castillo. With Beltré running in third, Jimmy Paredes hit high to center to push the second red line. A passed ball from catcher Rodolfo Durán brought Cordero to third from where he hit the register on a hit from René Pinto into left field.

The Greens scored one in the second inning thanks to Sam Hilliard’s solo homer through right field off David Kubiak, who scored one more in the fourth with Elehuris Montero’s RBI double to left field.

In the seventh, the Capitaleños placed runners on second and third against Matt Pobereyko, who was replaced by Diógenes Almengó to launch Castillo, who grounded to first base, but the first baseman fired a shot at the rubber that the receiver did not retain. allowing Erik González to score; Castillo was caught in a rundown that gave Florial a chance to get to the rubber.

The Longhairs loaded the bases in the ninth and scored another two to make the game 7-2, but in the bottom half, a solo homer by Michael Martinez down the right field gave the Pachyderms one more, who produced another in that inning.

Kubiak (2-2) had a quality start by showing up in five two-run, four-hit, two-walk and one-strikeout innings to score the win. Uceta (3-2) lost the game despite shooting six three-round innings.

For the Reds, Castillo went 5-2, with two produced and one scored; Pinto, 4-2, with a towed and a scored; Cordero, 4-1, with an RBI and a scored, and González, 3-1, with scored and transfer. For the Petromacorisanos, Hilliard hit 2-1 with a home run, two runs scored, one RBI and two walks, and Martinez, 1-1, with a home run, one run scored and one RBI.

The victory of the Escogido (18-17) causes a triple tie in the third position of the championship with Tigres and Águilas. The Petromacorisanos (19-16) are tied for first with Gigantes.

This Sunday, the Lions will return home to receive a visit from the Licey Tigres at 4:00 in the afternoon at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium.

