The 11 best exercises to train your back in the gym

Today we are going to see 11 different exercises that we can do in the gym to work our back in full and from different angles and with different materials. If you want to train her at home you have other options.

The list below does not follow any specific order. All of them are good options depending on the part of the back in which we want to concentrate the greatest workload at all times and the material that we have at that moment.

Dominated

This exercise cannot be missing from any list of back exercises. Personally I think it is the most complete and also allows us to progress a lot in terms of strength. We can start by doing them assisted and then go on to even add weights or do them with one hand as we improve in the movement.

Barbell row

Another great back exercise in this case with a barbell. A very common mistake when doing this exercise is that the back is rarely kept horizontal to the ground. Normally people tend to put it almost vertically and that reduces the work of the back itself.

Pulls to the chest

An exercise that a priori seems similar to chin-ups but that, in my opinion, is an inferior exercise in terms of strength and technique required. Please, we must avoid doing the pull behind the neck and always focus on bringing the bar in front of us to the chest.

Low pulley row

In this case, we replace the upper pulley with a horizontal one and change the angle of the pole. This exercise instead of looking like chin-ups would come to be more like barbell rowing in which the pull is completely horizontal.

Dumbbell row

In this case we are going to work the back in isolation, working first one side and then the other when doing the pull with dumbbells and one arm. I like to leave this exercise for the end of the back routine, which is when the muscles are more tired and the best sensations are achieved.

Rowing in horizontal machine

Apart from the horizontal pull on the pulley, this can be done on a machine. varying the type of grip and weight used more easily. I generally recommend using free weights on top of any guided machine, but for occasions this exercise is a good option.

Pull over on high pulley with arms extended

Another common exercise despite being a bit strange. With it, we were able to work the entire teres major and latissimus dorsi as well as the long portion of the triceps. One piece of advice, although we must keep our backs straight It will be good for us to tilt it forward a little to facilitate movement.

T-bar row

This variant of the row allows us to change the angle of the movement and continue moving very high weights. This exercise can be done on a machine or free with a bar resting on the corner and achieve work practically the entire back with a single movement.

Chin row

Normally this exercise is usually included in shoulder routines since these muscles also work, but the reality is that they are basically an exercise to work the upper back. We can do it with a straight bar or with a z bar to work in a more comfortable position.

Hyperextension

A great exercise without a doubt for the lower back and even for the buttocks if we vary the technique slightly. It is important not to overdo it by forcing the extension of the movement and not to exert force with the head and neck.

Dead weight

I had serious doubts about whether to include this exercise or not since I consider it more full-body than the back itself. I personally usually put it in on leg routine days, but the truth is that When it comes to working your back there are few better and more complete exercises That this.

CP Sports Olympic Barbell 50mm, up to 250 kg, total length 220 cm, dumbbell discs, rubberized discs with grip holes 50 mm, total weight 100 kg, 2 x spring locks 50 mm, G42

This article was originally published by Víctor Falcón in December 2018 and has been revised for republication.

Image | Unsplash

In Vitónica | Get a strong back and shoulders with these six kettlebell or kettlebell exercises