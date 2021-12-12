The 5 historical data of Emelec and Independiente del Valle, clubs that face each other this Sunday for the Pro League title | National Championship | sports

Independiente wants its first crown and the millionaire team seeks to give its fifteenth Olympic round.

History. That will be written this Sunday (19:00) on the pitch of the George Capwell Stadium. And from the gramado of the electrical property, what happens will jump directly to the pages of the record book of the national championship, which since 1957 has been enriched with marks, feats and collective and individual consecrations that are unforgettable. The result of the second leg of the LigaPro tournament, between Emelec and Independiente del Valle, will feed the legend.

It will be the duel between a club with a historical rank, because 64 years ago it played the initial edition of the contest (Emelec), and another that appeared in the highest category only in 2010 (Independiente).

Those of Pichincha arrive with the advantage of having won 3-1 in the first leg, which places them as favorites. If they were crowned, they would obtain their greatest domestic success, in which at the moment their best location is the 2013 subtitle.

On the other hand, for millionaires, an Olympic lap would represent the conquest of the 15th prize for the monarch of Ecuador, an aspect that would consolidate it as the club with the most championship winners so far in the new millennium. At the moment, the blue ones have half a dozen (2001, 2002, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017); They are followed by Liga de Quito, with five stars so far this century.

Technicians

On each technical bench there is a coach born in Europe: the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo, from Emelec; and the Portuguese Renato Paiva, from Independiente. In the Ecuadorian competition there is not a coach from the Old Continent who has celebrated a title since in 1967 the Italian Vessilio Bártoli did it, with El Nacional. Paiva or Rescalvo have the possibility of joining their name to that of Bártoli and Eduardo Spandre, who in 1957 became the first European coach to wear the crown in Ecuador with Emelec.

In the case of Los del Valle, the option to make history includes another aspect: emulating Olmedo de Riobamba (2000), Deportivo Cuenca (2004) and Delfín de Manta (2019), the only non-traditional clubs that dared to interrupt the hegemony of the called ‘greats’ when it comes to taking national trophies. (D

In Capwell

Four times

Of the fourteen times that Emelec has been crowned national champion, only four of them were on the field of George Capwel Stadium; and only once in finals format. In 1957 he did so in the initial edition of the tournament by beating Aucas 2-0 on the last date. He repeated it in 2001, when he beat El Nacional 1-0; and in 2002, with a 2-1 against Aucas.

In 2014

The fourth and last Olympic round at the Capwell stadium was given by Emelec seven years ago, when he thrashed 3-0 (photo) in the 2014 return final to Barcelona.

Regularity

Ten out of twelve

Of the twelve recent editions of the national championship, between 2010 and 2021 included, Emelec appears as the protagonist in ten (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021). The event reflects an unrepeatable regularity in Ecuadorian football since 1957.

Four stars

In twelve seasons (2010 to 2021) only in 2019 and 2020 Emelec did not finish in the first two places. In this era of prominence, he held four championships and the subtitle was obtained in five.

Unpublished

Those of the Valley

Since the beginning of the Ecuadorian championship, the only clubs in Pichincha that have won the title are El Nacional, Liga de Quito and Deportivo Quito. Independiente del Valle will try to achieve what other AFNA squads, with greater tradition, have not achieved. These are the cases of Aucas, America and U. Católica. (D)