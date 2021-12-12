The CO2 battery, getting closer and closer – The Energy Newspaper

Energy dome, an Italian energy storage technology company founded in 2019, has announced the closure of its $ 11 million Series A fundraiser. The company will use the proceeds to complete the construction of its demonstration project of co2 battery in Sardinia and to accelerate business growth.

The optimal charge / discharge cycle for the CO2 battery ranges from 4 to 24 hours, which perfectly positions it for daily and intraday cycling, a rapidly growing market segment that is not well served by existing battery technologies. Significantly, the CO2 battery can be charged during the day when there is a surplus of solar generation and dispatched during the later peaks of the afternoon and the following morning when solar generation does not meet demand. The modular and scalable energy storage solution will allow solar and wind generation to be dispatched 24 hours a day.

Using low-cost, ready-to-use components in a proprietary closed thermodynamic process, the CO2 battery achieves a round-trip efficiency of 75-80%. And, unlike lithium-ion batteries that experience significant performance degradation over its 7-10 year design life, the CO2 battery maintains its performance over its expected 25-year life. Consequently, the cost of storing energy will be about half the cost of storing with lithium-ion batteries of similar size.

The oversubscription round was led by deep-tech venture capital firm 360 Capital. 360 Capital is joined by other investors, including Barclays’ Sustainable Impact Capital program, a division of the banking giant Barclays that takes an impact investing approach, Geneva-based multi-family office Novum Capital Partners, and Third Derivative, an accelerator. founded by RMI and New Energy Nexus.

In parallel with the fundraising, the Italian company A2A, a strategic investor through a limited partnership with 360 Capital, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Energy Dome to implement the company’s first commercial project. This 100 megawatt-hour (MWh) CO2 battery could support the increased use of renewable energy in the generation mix and address the growing need for energy storage in power grids.

Energy Dome has achieved this paradigm shift in storage cost by using CO2 in a closed loop cycle where it changes from gas to liquid and back to gas. The titular “dome” is an inflatable atmospheric gas container filled with CO2 in its gaseous form. When charging, the system draws electrical energy from the electrical network, which powers a motor. The engine drives a compressor that draws CO2 from the dome and compresses it, generating heat that is stored in a thermal energy storage device. The CO2 is then liquefied under pressure and stored in liquid CO2 containers, at room temperature, to complete the charging cycle. Upon discharge, the cycle is reversed by evaporating the liquid CO2, recovering heat from the thermal energy storage system, and expanding the hot CO2 in a turbine, which drives a generator. The electricity is returned to the grid and the CO2 re-inflates the dome without emissions to the atmosphere, ready for the next charge cycle.

System components are standardized and modular, allowing storage capacity of up to 200 MWh and targeting a wide range of customers, including utilities, independent power producers, network operators, industrial applications, and operations. remote mining companies.

The company was founded and is led by the energy entrepreneur Claudio Spadacini. In less than two years, the Energy Dome engineering team turned an engineering concept into reality with filed patents and a 2.5MW x 4MWh demonstration plant now under construction in Sardinia and expected to be tested and validated in the first quarter. of 2022.

“Grid systems around the world need efficient, low-cost storage to combine with renewable energy,” said Claudio Spadacini, Founder and CEO of Energy Dome. “We are excited to leverage this investment and this agreement to accelerate our deployment of this transformative technology. We thank all the fans who made today’s announcement possible. “



