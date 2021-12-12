The Cuban regime imports more Hyundai cars: ‘And the ambulances by when?’

The The Havana regime is clear about its import priorities and they do not appear to be ambulances or buses, despite the fact that Cubans were enthusiastic this week with the arrival of Glovis Comet, a Korean-flagged Hyundai company vehicle carrier.

“More for the rent. The buses I think will come for the next shipment, in the year 20xx, you know“Loren Vazquez said with images of the new cars imported to the Island.

Hyundai Santa Fe, KIA Cerato and other models they can be seen in the images shared in the Facebook groups “Bus Drivers Forever” and “Diplomatic Cars in Cuba”. None of the aforementioned sources specified the number of imported cars.

The Hyundai Santa Fe cost more than $ 20,000, depending on the year. For its part, KIA Cerato cars cost more than $ 26,000 and the SX 2.0 Aut GT-Line model can go up to 35,900.

At the moment, neither the Transtur state company, dedicated to car rental for tourism in Cuba, no other entity on the island issued information on the destination of the imported cars. Cubans were outraged last October by about 800 cars that arrived on the island for tourist rental.

“Very nice … And when do the ambulances arrive?”Denis Dieguez said on Facebook. “And the ambulances and the benefit cars for the people by when?” Mario Luis Rodríguez Sarmiento also questioned.

The Cubans speculate on the final destination of imported cars: “Black cars are possible for the diplomatic corps, as they explain to me,” said Miguel Ángel Reina Bauza.

“For the rent and the children of the full belly”; “that’s to sell to the Cuban yuma: businesses for those of us in the yuma that buy at 10 times more than they cost “;” they said they are for taxis, let’s wait for the people “;” the Russians came to replace them, so they say goodbye to their sides and Moskvich and then to finally sell “and” those cars are for patrols, “they commented.

For its part, other citizens complained that they are still waiting for new buses. “What does it matter to them if there are buses for the people. All the rams applauding the achievement,” said Leonel Puerto. “If we don’t tie three or four Hyundai, we will never have buses,” said Douglas Fernández.