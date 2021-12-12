The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís shook the net with an animal print swimsuit

Beatriz Solís is the eldest daughter of the Buki, being the product of the first marriage of one of the most important Latin American artists of the late 90’s and early 2000, together with Beatriz Adriana Flores de Saracho. Like her mother and father, she is also a singer and songwriter. Without a doubt, he carries the musical genes on his skin.

At the age of 32, the eldest of Marco Antonio Solís ‘daughters already has 7 musical albums, available on digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, with hits such as’ Vete Vete ‘,’ Me Stay Empty ‘,’ Llévame ‘and’ Lo better for both of us. ‘

Beatriz, recently turned 32 years old and, through her social networks, shared happy posts, which have her celebrating in the company of her partner, father and also her stepsisters Marla and Alison Solis, whom he loves very much, despite the fact that the news seeks to implement speculation related to an alleged enmity between them and his father. With whom not much is known about the relationship is with the singer’s only son- and brother of the three-, who has the same name.

Beatriz Solís, is very active in social networks and makes her Instagram an open channel for her more than 129 thousand followers who are stunned when the bell warns of a new publication. A sensual storie was uploaded a few hours ago that was captured by the web portals.

Source: Instagram Beatriz Solís

In the Instagram story you uploaded, BeatrizShe wears an animal print two-part swimsuit that simulates the fur of a tiger and shows all her tattoos and highlights her curves, as well as dark glasses to protect herself from the sun.