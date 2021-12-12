The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís shook the net with an animal print swimsuit

Beatriz Solís is the eldest daughter of the Buki, being the product of the first marriage of one of the most important Latin American artists of the late 90’s and early 2000, together with Beatriz Adriana Flores de Saracho. Like her mother and father, she is also a singer and songwriter. Without a doubt, he carries the musical genes on his skin.

At the age of 32, the eldest of Marco Antonio Solís ‘daughters already has 7 musical albums, available on digital platforms such as YouTube and Spotify, with hits such as’ Vete Vete ‘,’ Me Stay Empty ‘,’ Llévame ‘and’ Lo better for both of us. ‘

