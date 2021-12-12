The Dominican Republic already holds the Guinness record for bachata!

Santo Domingo, RD.

The Dominican Republic was crowned this Saturday night with the “Un Record pa` la Bachata”, winning the Guinness title for the greatest number of couples dancing bachata simultaneously.

To the rhythm of the song “Pena por ti” by Luis Segura, 500 couples danced for five uninterrupted minutes on George Washington Avenue to win worldwide recognition.

“Unfortunately Poland has lost its Guinness Record!” Said Susana Reyes, official representative of Guinness World Records.

Reyes pointed out that the number of people disqualified was two.

Both the participants and the production team completed the stage of vaccination against Covid-19, a measure to prevent the virus.

The national achievement joins a series of events that coincide with this date, on December 11 the album “Bachata Rosa” by Juan Luis Guerra was released and the declaration of bachata as Intangible Heritage of Humanity by the Organization of Nations United for Education, Science and Culture (Unesco).

Marcos Taveras and Laura Ramírez were the responsible choreographers, who for several months prepared the dozens of dance schools that supported the event.