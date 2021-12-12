The future of the internet is here and it’s called Web3, but hardly anyone knows what it is about

The idea of ​​Web 3.0 – or Web3 – sounds stronger and stronger, but it is still a great unknown to the general public Or, in other words, for those who are all its potential users. It is a new stage in the evolution of the internet that, in theory, will bring with it certain novelties that are based on what was already its original idea: the decentralization.

If you already connected to the web in the 90s, you will remember those pages with static elements, developed with a very basic HTML language and that hardly allowed interaction (for example, the first digital editions of newspapers). It was Web 1.0, which today it is characterized rather by a series of shortcomings that were completed, in part, by its substitute, which was implemented during the following decade.

Web 2.0, in force to date, has among its greatest exponents social networks, e-commerce platforms or search engines and, of course, their business models. They were the years when Google, Facebook or Amazon became real giants. Now is the time, as many point out, for web 3.0, where everything points to cryptocurrencies and the blockchain being some of its central elements. But not only that: it is also intended that power pass from large companies to communities.

“The problem of privacy on the Internet is based on the fact that almost all data is controlled by very large companies, something that Web 3.0 aims to change,” says Alessandra Gorla, research professor at the IMDEA Institute of Software in Madrid, who summarizes it in two central ideas. The first, which is based “on a decentralized web, where the companies have all the control, as it happens now ”. The other is to “try to all information can be found more easily and accurately”Thanks to technological advances.

The concept of this new stage would be much more in line with the ideas of Tim-Berners-Lee, the father of the internet and critical of the current model. In fact, the synonym for Web 3.0 is semantic web, a term that he already used in 2001. A few years later, an article by the programmer Jeffrey Zeldman was critical of 2.0 and asked to move to 3.0, being the first time it was mentioned in this way.

The father of the internet, Tim Berners-Lee, in a file image. (REUTERS / Vincent West)

Greater control of personal data

Víctor García Font, professor of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), adds that it is about “integrating technologies that work separately, such as artificial intelligence or ‘machine learning’, to get a new ecosystem“. An idea that would try to rebalance the balance of power on the internet in favor of users. On this point, this teacher details that the idea is that each person “does not have to give data to each provider and, furthermore, can control who they give it to.”

This is how he illustrates it: “Today the normal thing is to provide a name, address or credit card in a replicated way to many platforms but, if you think about it, they do not need all that information to offer their services. Web 3.0 proposes protocols so that the users themselves are the ones who keep the data and give as little as possible. It is something that makes it more difficult, for example, for Facebook to collect information on political opinions or consumer preferences ”.

Another aspect that is usually highlighted is that the use of decentralized social networks would guarantee that there were no restrictions when publishing content, but it is also true that this has been precisely the Achilles heel for the public image of the centralized Twitter or Facebook, where the spread of fake news or hate speech has spread without anyone being clear on how to stop it.

“If content on conventional social networks were censored, perhaps many people would move to other decentralized platforms, but that can also be a problem,” says García Font, who emphasizes that “in Web 3.0 the responsibility is left to the users, that can implement a community model that moderates content according to rules decided by all its members. “” There are many possibilities to manage it, but the centralized model lets Zuckerberg moderate what he considers on Facebook”, Remember before specifying that” when you have centralized services it is very easy to prohibit them because they are specific servers, but with decentralized services that is not possible. ”

Incentives with cryptocurrencies

The decentralized protocols of web 3.0 will serve, among other things, for users to provide services, often through an incentive system with cryptocurrencies. This teacher remembers that If there are thousands of cryptocurrencies, it is not because they are only payment systems, but because they are used for this type of operations: “There are people who need this currency to pay for a certain product and others who offer it. Cryptocurrencies have value that is why it is offered in exchange for them.”

A citizen observes several monitors that report the value of different cryptocurrencies. (EFE / Jeon Heon-kyun)

In this sense, it highlights that transactions are recorded transparently using ‘blockchain’ and the platforms are registered in open source, so “you can audit how it works, whereas now you can only trust that a technology provider is going to do it right and not spy on your movements.”

Professor Gorla, from the IMDEA Institute, brings to the table the case of the Brave browser, which could be an alternative to Chrome or Safari, but without your information going to Google and Apple. “It is built with many ideas of Web 3.0, such as privacy or decentralization of control with IPFS protocols, plus they just integrated a function to store files like Google Drive,” he comments about it.

It also highlights that Brave uses its own cryptocurrency, Basic Attention Token (BAT), based on Ethereum. One of its functions is to make payments to those who create content on the internet, but it is not the only one. “The browser allows the user chooses if he wants to see the browser’s advertising and, if he accepts, receives a compensation in ‘tokens’“, Says this teacher, who adds that” the business model is that it keeps a part of what comes in through these ads. ”

“The base is open source, but behind Brave there is a foundation in which many people work, such as engineers and researchers,” he says about this initiative. In other cases, specialists point out, a network of users supporting the platforms may suffice.

García Font gives as an example the disintermediation that the creation of a kind of Aribnb or Dropbox with this philosophy: “Anyone who logs on can help maintain them. In the case of a decentralized Dropbox, each member of the network can offer your hard disk to generate storage in the cloud based on private computers and without anyone fully controlling it. “In addition, he emphasizes, the decentralized structure means that” if a connection fails, the service is not stopped offering, something that did not happen with the fall of Facebook, where everything failed because they depended on a single supplier”.

The most complicated of all

Yes indeed, no one expects that one day there will be a cut between web 2.0 and 3.0, just as there was not in the previous transition. These are changes that are being implemented little by little. For example, the UOC professor brings up the case of Bitcoin. “It is more than 10 years old and today we do not make regular payments with cryptocurrencies,” says García Font. “Bitcoin left the community, it is managed in a decentralized way and it has not put all possible means to gain market. This involves a slow process and the governance of the systems is different ”.

The reader who has come this far will have already realized that, although all this sounds very good, there are some who are not going to like it, who are the same who have the upper hand on the current internet. “Everything they offer seems free, but it is not, because they are storing information and data about us or everything we have in the cloud,” emphasizes Gorla, who recognizes that it is a difficult process to implement.

After all, custom has made “living without, for example, Google Maps, has been difficult for many people “. “We would have to convince users of the importance of privacy and change the model, but that is not easy at all.” For his part, García Font admits that these technologies are an option, “but then we have to see how the giants adopt them and if users move to other platforms.”

For this, there is something key: that it be as easy to use as conventional platforms. But for that, these technologies still need to mature something more: “They have to be developed to the point of being used with a good user interface that allows easy use, without even realizing it. In the meantime, it is not going to be possible. the next step“.