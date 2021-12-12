The last message from Vicente Fernández: “Stop worrying” | People | Entertainment

The mariachi king touched the hearts of his fans with his voice, this time without singing, for the last time before his death this Sunday, December 12.

Every time Vicente Fernández was seen in public, he gave his followers his eternal smile. Of course, it is a gesture that will be missed after his departure that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday, December 12.

Mexican idol Vicente Fernández died at age 81

One of the smiles that was engraved in the hearts of his fans was the one that appeared in the last upload on their social networks. The publication was released in July, on Instagram, when he took the opportunity to clear up rumors about his health.

Vicente Fernández liked contact with his audience

“Dear friends, I want to tell all the public to stop worrying, that it was a urinary infection and that I am fine now. Thanks to all the friends in the press who have always treated me very well. May God bless you ”, the Charro de Huentitán concluded calmly.

The images are still moving six months later to all who admired the artist, who suffered a spectacular fall at his Los 3 Potrillos ranch last August.

And speaking of recent times, on stage he offered his last presentation in 2019, at the twentieth edition of the Latin Grammy, where he dressed again as a charro in the company of his two great apprentices, his son Alejandro Fernández and his grandson Álex Fernández. . A unique moment for the three generations of artist and that demonstrated the talent that Don Chente conserved at almost 80 years of age.