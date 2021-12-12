The message of Miss El Salvador, Alejandra Gavidia, in the preliminaries of Miss Universe 2021

Alejandra Gavidia will represent El Salvador in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant that will be held this Sunday, December 12 in Israel. This Friday the preliminaries were held and Gavidia stole spotlights in his participation because he shocked the world with a special message.

In her presentation, Alejandra used sign language to say her name and the country she represents. Later, she came out wearing a dress where some hands stood out representing the femicides in El Salvador and on her shoulders she had candles in memory of the victims.

In addition, Alejandra Gavidia made an appearance on the catwalk with a bandage that had the legend written: “Not one less, not one more missing”, referring once again to the moment of violence that El Salvador is going through.

Support in social networks

Alejandra Gavidia crossed borders with her message to the world and this action was applauded by the vast majority of users on social networks. For now, on Sunday El Salvador and all of Central America will be watching what happens next Sunday at the Miss Universe ceremony, where Gavidia will seek to raise her country even higher.