The mortal wound to the dissidents of the Farc and other judicial news – Courts – Justice

Five years after the signing of the peace agreement between the Santos government and the FARC guerrillas, the two powerful dissidents that emerged almost immediately appeared on the list of obstacles to consolidate it, together with the murder of demobilized people and the attack on some shores.

(See here the characters and events that marked 2021)

Threatening videos against the president Ivan duque, alliances (even with Hezbollah) to carry out attacks in large cities and the trafficking of a lot of cocaine began to mark the agenda of the so-called ‘Second Marquetalia’, under the command of ‘Iván Márquez’, and of the ‘Gentil Duarte’ gang .

(For context, surely it is of interest to you: Exclusive: video of alias Romaña before being assassinated in Venezuela)

“Memento mori, Duke. Every Procrustean gets his wish, that is, every fat pig gets his December. See you, ”said alias Jesús Santrich, second leader of the ‘Iván Márquez’ gang, on February 22, 2021.

And his former colleagues from the now ex-FARC also entered his list of objectives.

After trying a failed alliance with ‘Gentil Duarte‘, and the offensive deployed by the Colombian Military Forces against the dissidents, the renegades settled in Venezuela. There they were joined by Henry Castellanos, alias Romaña, the guerrilla of the kidnappings of industrialists and ‘miraculous fisheries’ who sowed terror in the 90s.

(We invite you to see: Exclusive: these are the first photos of the death of alias Romaña)

Hernán Darío Velásquez, alias el Paisa, was already there, the bloodthirsty head of the ‘Teófilo Forero’ column who carried out attacks such as that of the El Nogal club (2003); the kidnapping of the Miraflores Building, in Neiva (2001), and the massive kidnapping of deputies from Valle (2002).

(You are surely interested in reading: Caletas with millions of dollars, the trigger to assassinate ‘El Paisa’)

But last May, the criminal history of the ‘Márquez’ gang began to change. After staying for a time in Caracas, protected by the armed Chavista collective ‘la Piedrita’, ‘Jesús Santrich’ began to build a new camp on the border with Colombia, in the Perijá area. And until there it arrived, on May 17, an armed commando that annihilated him and cut off a phalanx of his right little finger to try to collect the juicy rewards that Washington and Bogotá offered for him.

The corruption that reigns in the ranks of the Venezuelan Army and the intelligence work of agencies from various countries led to the rapid location of the other camp areas where ‘Romaña’ and ‘Paisa’ had been trading cocaine and fighting drug routes with the Eln and with his arch enemy, ‘Gentil Duarte’.

On Saturday, December 4, the ‘Paisa’ was assassinated and 60 hours later the news was confirmed that ‘Romaña’ was also annihilated. Two unpublished photos, published exclusively by EL TIEMPO, confirmed that Venezuela is no longer a safe territory for dissidents.

We suggest you read: ‘El Paisa’ would have been killed by his own men)

It is estimated that ‘Márquez’ has under his command some 800 people, 200 already armed, including ‘Zarco Aldinever’, as lethal as ‘Paisa’. But his gang is mortally wounded and he already knows that, on that side of the border, he could be next.

The great cocaine lord fell

In the bush, alone and totally cornered by the Public Force, the largest cocaine drug trafficker and head of the ‘Gulf clan‘, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel.

The news went around the world on October 23, when President Iván Duque confirmed that he had been detained in the rural area of ​​Turbo, Antioquia.

(We suggest you read: ‘Stop, I’m’ Otoniel ‘, don’t kill me’: unpublished details of his capture)

‘Otoniel’ headed the cartel of the most wanted and will be extradited to the United States.To this coup are added several operations and bombings against the dissidents and the ELN, which this year suffered transcendental casualties: 8 heads of structure, among them ‘Fabián ‘, who served as head of the Western war front, with 430 men under arms and with a presence in three departments, dedicated to drug trafficking.

Dairo Antonio Úsuga David is the head of the ‘Clan del Golfo’. He was arrested this Saturday. Photo: Presidency of the Republic

Judicial reforms and the extradition of Carlos Mattos

Two important judicial reforms were approved in Congress in June. First, the Government promoted and obtained the approval of a justice reform, something that had been tried without success for the last 18 years; and, second, a reform of the Disciplinary Code applied by the Attorney General’s Office was made, as a result of the ruling of the Inter-American Court that, in 2020, condemned the Colombian State for having violated the political rights of Gustavo Petro when he was dismissed as mayor of Bogotá.

(You are surely interested in reading: Mattos: after arriving in Colombia, these are the legal problems you face)

In addition to reforms, on November 18, Carlos Mattos arrived in the country, extradited, accused of illegal maneuvers to manipulate judicial decisions in the ‘Hyundai case’. His extradition from Spain had been pending for four years.

Conviction in the case of J. Bedoya

Jineth Bedoya, journalist. Photo: Héctor Fabio Zamora. TIME

On October 18, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court) condemned the Colombian State for the kidnapping, torture and rape of which the journalist was a victim. Jineth Bedoya Lima on May 25, 2000, after being intercepted at the doors of the La Modelo prison in Bogotá by paramilitaries and “subjected to humiliating and extremely violent treatment.”

(It may be of your interest to read: Jineth Bedoya Case: Keys to the Inter-American Court ruling that condemned Colombia)

The Inter-American Court found the State “internationally responsible for the violation of the rights to personal integrity, personal freedom, honor, dignity and freedom of expression to the detriment of the journalist” and warned of the existence of “serious, precise and consistent evidence of state participation in the aforementioned events ”.

Tapia, Mintic and corruption

On June 25, the largest corruption scandal that the Duque government has undergone broke out. The Mintic’s ambitious connectivity contract to favor 7,000 schools in rural areas was backed by two false guarantees. It was discovered that behind the contract, for 1.07 billion pesos, was Emilio Tapia, an ex-convict who had already been the protagonist of another looting of the public coffers: the ‘carousel’ of contracting.

(For context, we invite you to read: The $ 7.2 billion of the Mintic scandal that are being charged to the Nation)

The plot, which cost Minister Karen Abudinen her job, has exposed fissures in public procurement and a network of firms that have been left with juicy contracts using false papers. But the accomplices are missing: there are 3 captures

Euthanasia and convictions

The Constitutional Court extended the right to die with dignity to patients who are not in the terminal phase, as long as they suffer intense physical or mental suffering due to bodily injury or serious and incurable disease.

(We suggest you read: Why the Court rejected Minsalud’s request to clarify the ruling on euthanasia)

In addition, he revived the peace seats, a key element included in the Government-FARC agreement, and overturned the life sentence for murderers and rapists of children. On the other hand, the Supreme Court of Justice sentenced the former Antioquia Governor Luis Alfredo Ramos to 7 years and 11 months in prison for ‘parapolitics’, as well as the former magistrate of that same high court Gustavo Malo for the ‘toga poster’ and ordered the capture of former Santander Governor Richard Aguilar

JEP issued its first indictments

After three years of operation, this 2021 was the year of the first substantive decisions in the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which occurred in two of its cases: 01, on kidnapping, and 03, on ‘ false positives’.

In January, the court indicted the eight top leaders of the disappeared FARC secretariat (including Rodrigo Londoño), who already accepted their responsibility in most of the war crimes and crimes against humanity, except that of slavery, which opened a discussion at the JEP.

(We suggest you read: The story of the uniformed men who accepted charges for ‘false positives’)

Regarding the case of ‘false positives’, the jurisdiction determined that the number of victims would be 6,402 (triple what was thought), and charged 25 members of the Army and one civilian who had participated in the executions in Catatumbo and the Caribbean coast. Of them, 22 accepted their responsibility, but in the absence of recognition by colonels (r) Publio Mejía and Juan Figueroa, their files were sent to the JEP prosecutor’s office, which could start a trial against them that exposes them to penalties. 20 years in jail.

The extradition of Saab and its effects

Although it occurred hundreds of kilometers from Colombia, the extradition of the Barranquilla Álex Saab from Cape Verde to the United States – on October 17 last – will have judicial repercussions in the country.

The defense of the strongman of the Nicolás Maduro regime is focused on weakening the money laundering case, which is being followed in a Miami court. But the Prosecutor’s Office of that country will begin to uncover the letters it has against him to link him to corrupt maneuvers of the regime.

And it is a fact that Colombian businessmen, bankers and even politicians will come to light when the trial against Saab starts, in 2022.

(For context, we invite you to read: Saab’s trial start postponed on appeal)

And while Washington points to Saab’s role in the hidden agreements of Venezuela with Iran, Turkey and Russia, it is not ruled out that it will take advantage of and send sensitive data to Colombia that would give explanations to characters who are owners of juicy fortunes. This process, which will take place in the coming months, goes through arms laundering and purchase operations, but also through hidden deals with several Colombians.

JUSTICE AND INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

TIME