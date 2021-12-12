The mourning of Alejandro Fernández: This is how “El Potrillo” debuted with Vicente Fernández from NIÑO | VIDEO

On the morning of this Sunday, December 12, the death of Vicente Fernández, one of the greatest figures of Mexican regional music of all time, was confirmed, so on social networks they have remembered some of the most emblematic moments of their career and one of them has to do with his son, Alejandro Fernandez, well they revived the video of their debut on stage when he was just a child and was sheltered by “El Charro de Huentitán” at all times, so below we will tell you all about the emotional presentation of “The foal”.

Alejandro Fernandez He was barely five years old when he first stepped on a stage, it was the year of 1976 and it was on the famous show “Always on Sunday” where his father presented him to the world to show the talent that he had inherited, so the host of the iconic program, Raúl Velasco, gave him a space to offer a brief demonstration of his talent.

In Alejandro Fernández’s debut as a singer, “El Potrillo” performed a cappella a fragment of “The one with the blue backpack”, However, not everything went as planned, since He was a victim of his nerves and could not help but come to tearsHowever, his father sheltered him at all times and encouraged him so that he could show his talent, so after kissing him affectionately, was able to sing and feel the affection of the public for the first time who celebrated his performance with applause.

At another point in the program, Vicente Fernández and “El Potrillo” they performed together the song called “Alexandra”, but nevertheless, the “Foal” forgot the lyrics, but his father encouraged him to continue singing and he was able to overcome the small mishap and again ended up winning the applause of the public.

It is worth mentioning that the debut as a singer of Alejandro Fernandez It came a year after his foray into film, as his father included him in the cast of the film “Mexican Picardy”. However, these first experiences of “El Potrillo” were only his presentation to the public because would start his career formally until the year 1992 since his parents, preferred that he study before dedicating himself fully to continue with his father’s legacy.

How did Alejandro Fernández react to the death of his father?

Until now, Alejandro Fernandez, He has not published any message on his social networks about the death of his father, nor has he given an interview to any medium, however, it is known that it was during the afternoon of Saturday, December 11, when he was with his father for the last time since he had to leave it to fulfill his work commitments since he offered a concert in the National Auditorium, where he paid a tribute to the “Charro de Huentitán” interpreting some of his successes, he even asked for a loud ovation for his father as he admitted that the family was going through an extremely critical moment.

