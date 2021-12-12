The New York prosecutor calls to testify Trump in the framework of the investigation for alleged fraud

The former president has repeatedly described the entire process against him as “corruption” and has regretted that it is a “desperate” attempt to charge him with a crime.

The attorney general of the state of New York, Letitia James, has called this Thursday to testify to former President Donald Trump in the framework of the investigation against the Trump Organization, the emporium of the New York tycoon, for alleged fraud.

According to information from the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, James would have requested Trump’s appearance for next January 7 in New York City. The prosecution has been investigating possible crimes by Trump’s business conglomerate in relation to seeking loans and tax benefits.

The former president has repeatedly described the entire process against him as “corruption” and has regretted that it is a “desperate” attempt to charge him with a crime. Thus, he has accused the prosecutor James of “campaigning” against him.

“There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation desperately seeking a crime” and that, he said last May, “is exactly what is happening.” Trump, in an extensive statement on his new website, then again insisted that he is being the victim of “the greatest witch hunt in the history of the United States” and asserted that the institutions run by the Democratic Party “are being consumed. “in these attempts to convict him, as the people of New York” flee in search of other much safer places to live. “

It is not the first time that Trump has referred to the investigations against him in this way. Already in February he described as “fascist” and promoted “for political reasons” the investigations into possible personal tax crimes after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal to avoid the delivery of his tax returns for the last eight years to a New York court.

Trump has several open judicial fronts, but one of the most important is the fraud investigation that the state of New York is carrying out on his businesses, without this being related to the decisions made during his administration.

On the other hand, James investigates four real estate projects of the Trump Organization and its failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills rugby team.