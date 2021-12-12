The Real Spain and Motagua squads are already at the Morazán stadium!

2021-12-11

MINUTE BY MINUTE OF REAL ESPAÑA VS. MOTAGUA 5:55 pm The moment when the Motagua players entered the Morazán.

5:50 pm Today in the stands of the San Pedro Sula stadium many girls can be seen.

5:45 pm Motagua fans have come to Morazán in great numbers. Peaceful and festive atmosphere is lived in the Sampedrano enclosure. 5:40 pm The Motagua players were booed upon entering the Morazán stadium.

5:35 pm This couple when the kickoff whistle blows will face each other and will support their favorite team.

5:30 pm The Motagua players also arrive at Morazán. At 7:00 pm the round of the semifinal starts. 5:20 pm Image of the arrival of the Real Spain players to Morazán.

5:15 pm The Real Spain squad is already at the Morazán stadium. The Motagua squad will arrive shortly.

5:10 pm Beautiful afternoon in San Pedro Sula and in the stands of the sector of Sol Este del Morazán already aurinegros fans are observed.

5:07 pm Rows of fans can already be seen on the outskirts of Morazán. Good attendance is expected today.

5:00 pm The Real España bar is located in the stands, placing the blankets.

4:50 pm Elías Burbara, president of Real España, arrived early in Morazán to coordinate everything. The aurinegro boss hopes to celebrate his move to the final today.

4:50 pm The Real Spain leadership today asked for a Morazán painted yellow and black and the club’s shirts can be seen everywhere.

4:40 pm On the outskirts of Morazán, the semifinal round between Real España and Motagua is already throbbing.

4:35 pm Fans of Real Spain and Motagua begin to arrive at the Morazán stadium.

4:30 pm Welcome to the Minute by Minute of the semifinal round between Real España vs. Motagua in the Morazán. The previous Motagua is played this Saturday in an anticipated final against Real Spain. The blue team comes from a difficult week and a defeat would sink them further. Diego Vázquez’s men arrive after receiving a hard blow in the Concacaf League when they fell in the fight for the title against Comunicaciones 2-1 at the Nacional stadium. ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez effect: Real Spain is reborn under the command of the Mexican Now everything is played in the League and only victory is useful to access the final of the Apertura 2021, a draw classifies the Machine for the best position in the table. “We have few precautions because there is no time for anything, just go into the game and play nothing else. That is already a trite topic that is known in advance, “he said. Diego Vazquez before facing Real España.