The reason why Alexis Vega did not renew with Chivas and now a way out would be sought

The name of Uriel antuna has monopolized all the press covers in the pass market of Chivas de Guadalajara. Nevertheless, Alexis vega He is also called to be one of the footballers about whom the most rumors are generated in this transfer window that looks to be very busy for the rojiblancos.

Days ago the news emerged that UANL Tigers he approached the sides of Akron to ask about Vega’s contractual status. The team of Miguel Herrera is oriented to “Mexicanize” their squad and they want the Chivas forward to be the icing on the cake of a squad full of stars.

Although from the Flock they gave a negative, the passage of time has made this answer no longer so definitive. And it is that Alexis ends his contract with Chivas in December 2022 and has not responded to the different renewal offers that have been offered to him from the rojiblancas offices.

According to information from the Mediotiempo portal, one of the reasons why Vega has not wanted to renew is because of a clause that he is demanding to be reflected in his new contract. As long as and according to this information, the one born in Mexico City wants, in addition to a substantial increase in his salary, a clause that facilitates his departure from the Herd.

Hence, the parties still have not reached an agreement and Alexis’s departure is now contemplated to try to recover the investment that was made two years ago when six million dollars were paid to the Toluca for the forward pass. Furthermore, the recent words of Ricardo Peláez, when he said that anyone can leave the team, they only reinforce the possible sale of the highest-priced player in the troop of Michel Leaño.