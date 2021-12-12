The ‘sugar producers’ dream of the title

Newsroom of El País

Deportivo Cali did it. The team that came with few options to the so-called ‘group of death’ took out its caste when it should, in the semifinal homerun of Group A, and advanced to the final of the Colombian League in search of its desired tenth star, before the endless ovation of his fans.

After defeating Junior 2-0, with goals from their gunner Hárold Preciado and Daniel Luna, the ‘Azucareros’ settled in the final at a date to finish the homerun, leaving great credentials as firm contenders for the title, whose rival will leave the group played by América, Tolima, Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera, all with an option until this Saturday.

With category, but also with traits of humility, the Verdiblancos left on the road, with a wide difference in the table, not only the ‘Sharks’, but also the disappointing Atlético Nacional and Deportivo Pereira.

On a stage with the stands fully dressed in green, Cali demonstrated in his fiefdom that coach Rafael Dudamel was a shock on the bench after the departure of Alfredo Arias, that Teófilo Gutiérrez was the bastion in the attack, that Preciado returned to add —And in what way— with his goals, and that in the Uruguayan Guillermo de Amores he found the security he needed.

The match

Junior was the team that took the initiative in the attack, pressed by the obligation to win if they wanted to continue with aspirations to reach the final. And he locked up a good time in his goal to Cali, generating two dangerous actions, one with a creeping shot from Marlon Piedrahíta that Guillermo de Amores controlled, and another with a crossed ball that Dídier Moreno could not connect reaching through the center.

But in the 24th minute the sugar team was able to shake and a shot from Angelo Rodríguez inside the area found Danny Rosero’s open hand, so referee Wílmar Roldán did not hesitate to sanction the penalty. The scorer Preciado executed, hard and at half height to one side. Sebastián Viera brushed the ball with his right hand, but it was not enough to prevent the goal (26 ‘).

The goal helped Rafael Dudamel’s team to gain confidence and security in their actions, and produced two other risky arrivals, one of them saved practically on the goal line by Rosero.

The complementary

The complementary 45 minutes were all or nothing for the Junior. But Cali had already caught the rhythm of the game and knew how to control situations, without forgetting the opposing goal.

However, the visitors did not give up, with four modifications made in the second half, after sending Cristian Martínez, Willer Ditta, Luis González and Fabián Ángel to the field.

And the second and final goal arrived. A counterattack that ended the youthful Daniel Luna, who had entered in the second half. Nice definition. And total party.

The last minutes were a deafening chorus that descended from the stands to the mouth of the sugar fans, who shouted and sang incessantly.

Cali is in the final and is in the tenth. A glory that he has been seeking since 2015. And that he deserves.