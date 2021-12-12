The suicide of youtuber Kristina “Kika” Dukic shocks the world after revealing what the “painful cause” was

The 21-year-old was a famous streamer and gamer. The sad news was released by her mother, Natasa Dukic, through a story on Instagram.

Shock and anxiety is what has caused the terrible news of the death of kristina “Kika” Dukic who became famous for her outstanding skills as a streamer and gamer.

The 21-year-old girl decided to take her own life due to terrible suffering. According to people close to her, Kika was the target of cyberbullying. Something that he had been dealing with for years and could not resist anymore.

His more than a million followers on Instagram, YouTube and Twitch mourn his tragic death. Same that was confirmed by the mother of the influencer of Serbian origin.

“This will be a difficult time for all of us and all we can do is keep his memory alive. We love you Kika and we miss you more than words can explain. If you have suicidal thoughts or suffer from depression, please talk to someone, you are not alone ”, were the painful words of the mother, Natasa Dukic.

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/kikax3/?hl=es

Mira Vladisavljevic, a close friend of Kika also confirmed the news to the Serbian tabloid Telegraf: “Something terrible happened. I call on all the media to report carefully on this case and on the girl who fought against bullying for five years ”.

International media speculate that this situation was coming, especially due to the last publications that Kika made before being found dead in her home in Belgrade.

Kristina would have shared with her followers that she received hundreds of hate messages. Who cruelly criticized his physical appearance. They accused her of undergoing cosmetic surgery and even received attacks from other famous Serbs.

After the tragic event, The Sun reveals that one of his main critics of the influencer was the Serbian gamer Bogdan Ilic, known as Baka Prase, who has more than a million followers on Instagram. It was precisely he who attacked the youtuber explicitly in the local Republika media. He accused her of being false and of seeking the low blow with his videos. Ilic’s statements almost became a mandate for his thousands of followers who bombarded all of Dukic’s social media accounts with hateful messages. They attacked her for her physical appearance, for how she expressed herself, and she even received hundreds of messages saying: “Kill yourself.”

Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/kikax3/?hl=es

However, it came out to deny everything. “I’m sorry about what happened. I’m sorry I didn’t announce that we had reconciled and that we were friends (…) I’m sorry because people don’t know why and point the finger. They do not give peace and respect to the dead, just to get a few likes, to fulfill their desire for revenge and in the ugliest way possible “, was his argument to deny the media innuendo.

Kika was best known for her content on the video games “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” and “League of Legends.” He had started his networking career in 2015 as a specialist in the building block game “Minecraft,” but he also posted vlogs and videos on his YouTube channel. The influencer was one of the best “CS: GO” players in Serbia, according to the specialized site Game Rant, and had reached the semi-professional level. He had recently returned to streaming on Twitch after a long hiatus and was focusing on “League of Legends,” with the goal of getting to a competitive level.