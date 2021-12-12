These 5 games have gone unnoticed this year, but they are the best you can download

There may be little talk about these games, but they are some of the best you’ll find on the Play Store.

When these dates arrive, it is time to take stock of the year that is about to end and once the American giant has already delivered the Google Play’s Best of 2021 awards, awards that choose the best apps and best Android games of 2021, it would not be a bad idea for you to do the same and create a list of the games you have played the most this year.

We have done it, but, this time, we found it more interesting to bring you a somewhat different selection of games. So, today we come to talk to you about The 5 Android games that have gone the most unnoticed this year, but they are the best you can download.

TFT: Teamfight Tactics

The first title of this curious compilation is TFT: Teamfight Tactics, a strategy PvP game created by League of Legends studio Riot Games. This game will test your skills when forming a team, since in it you will have to use ingenious strategies to recruit, position and fight your enemies in an 8-player free-for-all battle, in which only one can be victorious.

TFT: Teamfight Tactics en a totally free game that has more than 10,000,000 downloads on the Play Store, which you can download from the link that we leave you under these lines.

Shadowmatic

Shadowmatic is an imagination-defying puzzle game in which you have to rotate abstract objects in the light of a spotlight to discover what silhouettes are hidden in the shadows. This set has 12 rooms, each spiced up with your own concept, atmosphere and music.

Shadowmatic is a free game, which you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you just below these lines, which only includes the first 14 levels, but you can unlock the full game by a single purchase of only 2.99 euros

Dead effect 2

If we talk about shooter games for Android in the first person, the titles that come to mind are Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and PUBG Mobile, but today we bring you a lesser known alternative that is sure to surprise you.

Dead Effect 2 is a first person horror game with RPG elements that has very good quality graphics and a narration, carried out by professional voice actors, that puts us fully into the atmosphere of the game, in which you can Get over 40 upgradeable weapons and over 100 upgradeable body implants to finish off your enemies.

Dead Effect 2 is a totally free game, with ads and with in-app purchases ranging from 3.29 euros to 110.62 euros.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

GWENT is a card game that is part of the successful The Witcher video game franchise in which you will face other players in some very entertaining duels in which you will have to carefully create your decks, make decisions on the fly, and practice your bluffing skills.

As you progress through the game, you will get spells and special abilities that will help you beat your opponents.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game en a free game with in-app purchases ranging from 0.59 euros to 159.99 euros.

Canabalt HD

The last title in this selection is Canabalt HD, a really simple and addictive platform game in which you will have to run and jump on the roofs of the buildings to get go as far as possible before they fall.

Canabalt HD is a paid game without ads or in-app purchases that has a cost of 3.49 euros, an amount that you can pay by redeeming the balance you have accumulated in Google Rewards before it expires.

